- Cease-and-Desist Order Issued for Baton Rouge Agent

January 13, 2022

 

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) issued a Cease-and-Desist Order, a Revocation, and a fine to an East Baton Rouge Parish insurance producer for alleged misappropriation of premium funds.

Trampus Scott Wagoner, a property and casualty producer and owner of Armor Insurance, LLC (Armor), is alleged to have misappropriated insurance premium on more than one occasion. According to investigators, Wagoner accepted premium payments from multiple clients but failed to remit their premiums, resulting in no policies or inadequate policies being issued for his clients.

“Louisiana citizens put great trust in their insurance agents and deserve to have that trust honored,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “In this situation, it is especially egregious that these would-be policyholders did not find out about this fraud until they had claims for Hurricane Ida that they were unable to receive payment for. This sort of behavior will not be tolerated in the Louisiana insurance market.”

Wagoner and Armor have 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal or the above actions will become final.

Individuals or businesses with information regarding this case or other insurance-related activities are encouraged to report these matters to the LDI Division of Fraud and Enforcement by calling (225) 342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300.

A copy of the Cease-and-Desist Order is available here.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov

