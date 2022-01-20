Meet with Department for Children and Families staff online any Wednesday through March

Sometimes it’s tough to get to a meeting during the workday. The Department for Children and Families has a solution!

Every Wednesday through the end of March, DCF will have virtual office hours.

Connect with them virtually any Wednesday until March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

to get answers to questions and to talk with a DCF representative about services available to you and your family. shorturl.at/rGIMU

There are several ways to sign in,

go to Kansas Department for Children and Families Facebook page,

click on the graphic below, or

you can join via TEAMS: shorturl.at/rGIMU

Attendees can join anytime during the virtual office timeframe of 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.