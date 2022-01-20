First Onsite Property Restoration Forges Multi-year Partnership With Masters Champion Mike Weir
First Onsite Property Restoration, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Masters champion, Mike Weir.
“I’m really excited to partner with First Onsite. Their commitment to service is something that I share, and I look forward to an exciting and long-term partnership with them,” stated Mike Weir.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Masters champion, Mike Weir.
— Mike Weir
Weir, or “Weirsy” to his fanbase, has won eight PGA Tour tournaments, including the Masters, the TOUR Championship, and a World Golf Championship. Additionally, he was a member of six World Cup teams and five Presidents Cup teams. Weir is considered to be Canada’s greatest golfer. He is a three-time recipient of the Lionel Conacher Award which is awarded to Canada's male athlete of the year; he was the first golfer to be so honored since 1932. For his career accomplishments on and off the course, Weir also received the Order of Canada in 2009, Canada's highest civilian honor, and was a Canadian Golf Hall of Fame inductee.
“This partnership was a no-brainer for us,” said Dave Demos, CEO, Canada and Global Client Solutions. “We have shared geographies and connections, but most importantly, our core values are aligned. We’re thrilled to have Mike as an ambassador of the First Onsite brand.”
“I’m really excited to partner with First Onsite. The company has an outstanding reputation for helping people and businesses get back up and running after disasters and never leaves until the job is done. Their commitment to service is something that I share, and I look forward to an exciting and long-term partnership with them,” stated Mike Weir.
The partnership officially tees off today at the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Field in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, where Mike is competing.
About The Mike Weir Foundation
Established in 2004, The Mike Weir Foundation has been dedicated to advancing the physical, emotional, and educational needs of children. The first Mike Weir Miracle Golf Drive tournament was held in 2007, thriving for a decade through a series of annual golf tournaments, raising millions for children’s charities. More recently the Foundation has identified youth mental health as its charitable focus, raising millions in only a few short years in support of the construction of a new ACCESS Open Minds facility that will serve youth in Mike’s hometown of Sarnia, Ontario.
About First Onsite
First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Maureen Russell
MKR Communications
+1 3039292711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn