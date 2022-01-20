North East Barrack December 2021 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 688 traffic stops in December 2021, with 14 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for December:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(North East)
|Vejith Chenchu Gowda Nimmala
|27
|West Chester
|PA
|(North East)
|Stanley Richard Bensley
|63
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Christopher Matthew Losten
|40
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Stephen Anthony Herd
|32
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Mauro Vasquez-Calvo
|49
|Newark
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Nicholas Cole Walters
|20
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|Jeremy Phillip Runske
|31
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Kathleen Lea Naylor
|39
|Wilmington
|DE
|(Port Deposit)
|Donna Marie Boone
|56
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|Malissa Nicole Miller
|35
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|Amanda Sue Patrick
|34
|Rising Sun
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.