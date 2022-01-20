Story Monsters Ink: Giving Readers Even More of What They Love in a Whole New Place

Story Monsters Ink: The Literary Resource for Teachers, Librarians, and Parents Story Monsters Ink: The Literary Resource for Teachers, Librarians, and Parents

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, USA, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Story Monsters Ink—the website, not the magazine —is moving to a new home. All the latest information about the award-winning monthly magazine, published by Story Monsters LLC, will now be available at www.storymonstersink.com The impetus for the move to the new website is to provide even more content with each new issue of the magazine. The new website will offer the entire cover feature article, more author profiles and more book reviews—making it a must-stop spot for all voracious book lovers! Site visitors will also be able to preview the current issue and find information on how to subscribe or place an ad.“We are so excited to give Story Monsters Ink a place of its own online to call home,” said Linda Radke, president of Story Monsters LLC and publisher of Story Monsters Ink. “As our audience continues to grow, we want to give books and authors more opportunities for visibility, too.”The new site officially launched in the New Year with the January edition of Story Monsters Ink, which features authors Michael Girgenti, Freshta Tori Jan and Brady Smith, to name a few. Michael Girgenti is a children’s book author and the proud founder of Strawberry Pencil Magic, a unique brand of children’s books that promote positivity, cultivate creativity, and offer original characters and themes. Freshta Tori Jan is an up-and-coming author who provides a personal account of her difficult childhood as a member of Afghanistan’s minority Hazara population, which made her and her family prime targets for the Taliban. Readers will learn about her courageous story and how it has inspired her journey as an author. Actor and artist Brady Smith details his debut graphic novel, Louie and Bear in the Land of Anything Goes, which is an imaginative, lively tale that takes place on a new planet.“StoryMonstersInk.com delivers more access to the best news in books,” said Cristy Bertini, editor-in-chief of Story Monsters Ink. “There are so many great books out there! On this site, we are able to provide spotlights on books that we might not otherwise have room for in the magazine.”Published by Story Monsters LLC, Story Monsters Inkis a monthly publication that features profiles on renowned and newly published authors, book reviews, movie reviews, columns by Scholastic Book Clubs president Judy Newman and Reading Specialist Larissa Juliano and more. For more information about Story Monsters Ink, visit www.storymonstersink.com , email cristy@storymonstersink.com or call (480) 940- 8182.

