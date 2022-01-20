Troopers Continue Search for Suspect Who Fired Shots At A Motorist On I-270 In Frederick County

January 20, 2022

(FREDERICK, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired shots at a vehicle in Frederick County during an apparent road rage incident on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, newer model BMW Crossover. The police believe the driver was an African American female with a front seat passenger at the time of the incident.

The victim told Maryland state troopers from the Frederick Barrack that shortly before 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, he was traveling on southbound I-270 just prior to mile marker 24/Doctor Perry Road when he was struck by gun shots. He said he changed lanes and was adjacent with the BMW when the shots were fired into the victim’s white Kia.

The victim immediately pulled over on to the shoulder of the highway. Several vehicles passed by including a tractor trailer that was traveling directly behind the victim when the reported incident occurred.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to the scene and immediately rendered aid. The victim was transported by ambulance to Suburban Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Troopers examining the victim’s vehicle found evidence indicating at least one shot struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victim was traveling alone at the time.

A lookout for the suspect’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. Callers may remain anonymous.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov