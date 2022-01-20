Idaho Tourism Coffee TalkJan20

As online data privacy measures continue to evolve, the next year will bring significant changes.

Cookies have long been an important tool to measure campaign performance and analytics. As third-party cookies are phased out in 2023 and first-party data becomes even more vital, it will be important for digital marketers across Idaho to understand the impacts of the changes and how to best adjust.

Visit Idaho, in conjunction with Madden Media and other valued partners, will be hosting a 5-part webinar series to explain the upcoming changes and strategies to adapt. Please join us on Thursday, January 20, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. for the first session.

On January 20, Hannah Chute, Media Director at Madden Media, will present a crash course around cookie depreciation and the differences between first-party and third-party cookies along with recommendations for tourism partners.