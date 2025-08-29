America 250 in IdahoJul04

On July 4, 2026, the United States will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. With plenty of time before the 2026 celebrations begin, Idaho communities, local governments and businesses are encouraged to begin planning ways they might celebrate America 250 in Idaho locally this year and into 2026. Visit america250.idaho.gov to learn more, find resources and explore how you can get involved in the celebration:

Host or sponsor America250 events in your community.

Develop educational programs or exhibits about Idaho’s history at museums, libraries, city halls, etc.

Volunteer for America250 projects and initiatives.

Share stories of Idaho’s people, places and contributions on websites, social platforms, visitor centers, etc.

Promote America250 through your social networks and platforms.

Become an America250 in Idaho Ambassador

If events are organized in your area, make sure to submit them to the official events page on the America250.Idaho.gov website.

If you are interested in finding out more about the America250 in Idaho commemoration, have a project proposal, or are interested in collaborating, please submit a contact form and a member of the America250 in Idaho Task Force will connect with you.

Learn more: https://america250.idaho.gov/