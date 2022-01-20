Submit Release
RE: I 89 N EXIT 15 OFF RAMP

The roadway is back open.

 

Thank you and travel safely

 

From: Bulger, Michelle Sent: Thursday, January 20, 2022 10:49 AM To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: I 89 N EXIT 15 OFF RAMP

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 NB EXIT 15 OFF RAMP FOR ST. MICHAELS COLLEGE, SPECIFICALLY THE RIGHT HAND LANE  is experiencing delays in the area due to a broken down TT Unit.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173

 

