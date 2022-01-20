2022-01-20 09:40:21.997 $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Kansas City

Submit Release
A Kansas City retailer is the first to sell a top-prize winning ticket in the Missouri Lottery’s “Bingo Twist” Scratchers game. 

The ticket was purchased at BP Gas Station, 8025 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, and later claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in Kansas City.

Bingo Twist” is a $3 game that launched on Oct. 22.  The game features prizes from $3 all the way up to $55,558. It currently has over $14.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes of $55,558 and three additional prizes of $25,003.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

