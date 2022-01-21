The Audacity to Change The World
How a program from California is helping leaders to change the world for the better.
Do what you love, in the service of people who love what you do.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the positive outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it has made us all a little more reflective and responsible for how we spend our lives.
— Steve Farber
Yet, there remains a considerable gap between the number of people who desire to make a change and the number actually doing it. So, why is this?
Think back to when you were a child. Having the audacity to change the world around you wasn’t scary; it’s just what you did. As a kid, you would remodel your bedroom, build giant forts with quilts and couch cushions and dream up grand adventures with friends (who may have been real or make-believe). The point is, as a kid, you had no trouble allowing your mind to create a brighter, more exciting vision of the future and then acting on it without question. As Gandhi would say, children embody the idea, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”
But for adults, as the world of circumstance, busyness, and responsibility hits, it's all too often that we lose sight of our innate ability to change the world for the better. Instead, we let fear and distraction get in the way. Preventing this ‘adult inertia’ from happening is precisely why leadership guru Steve Farber, in partnership with Executive Coach and Program Director Maurice Thibodeau, launched the Extreme Leader Accelerator (ELA). “The Extreme Leadership Accelerator is a mastermind program about bringing the audacious spirit of what is possible and infusing that back into the hearts, minds, and actions of leaders,” says Farber, who is ranked by INC. magazine in the TOP 50 leadership and management experts of North America.
Inside the mastermind, every member in the program is supported to achieve a significant initiative that will positively impact the world. It’s called–appropriately–their Change The World project. Some members choose a project related to their function at work, while others have a more personal, community, or wide world focus. Steve is quick to point out that changing the world is not a one size fits all kind of thing. To illustrate this point, Farber highlights two examples of projects led by mastermind participants of the 2021 program.
First, Annette Wilson, a former inner-city school teacher, whose Change The World project was to create a curriculum to help teenagers have a stronger sense of self. Annette started with a passionate idea fused with years of wisdom from what she experienced as a teacher–but she didn’t know what to do with it. So she joined the ELA mastermind, and after a year of steady progress within her group, she is now presenting her curriculum to teacher associations in California and Washington. Annette’s initiative is likely to impact the lives of thousands of teens across the country.
Another member, Trina Watton, chose a deeply personal project and embarked on a process of transformation that led her to heal her relationship with herself so that she could “fully express her purpose on the planet.” Again, with ongoing commitment and encouragement, she achieved her transformation and is now taking her life’s work in directions that will serve many.
As much as the program focuses on supporting leaders to achieve positive impacts, the foundation is on each leader's personal growth. “The program has an intentional focus on growing the capacity of each leader. As the leader grows, they have more to give to the world they serve,” says Thibodeau, Director of the program.
As Farber and Thibodeau recount these and other success stories, they underline that this work is not about drawing comparisons; rather, it is about aligning your talents, time, and resources to take concrete action on what you are being called to do.
So, where does one begin? Farber says that a great place to start is asking yourself what life would be like if you were, "Doing what you love, in the service of people who love what you do."
Steve Farber and his international team of Extreme Leaders teach us how to do this while drawing on the LEAP approach to leadership, first featured in his Wall Street bestseller The Radical LEAP: A Personal Lesson In Extreme Leadership. With the LEAP (Love Energy Audacity Proof) principles, he teaches us to pursue changing the world by Cultivating Love, Generating Energy, Inspiring Audacity, and Providing Proof. This important message has garnered Farber a clientele, including some of the most recognized companies of our time, like General Mills, Hyatt Hotels, Intel, & Microsoft.
So, if you’ve ever dreamed of changing the world for the better and are now ready to take the LEAP, Farber says there is no better time than now to start asking yourself these questions:
1. What am I passionate about and love to do?
2. What are my greatest gifts (talents, experiences, & knowledge)?
3. How am I using my greatest gifts to serve the world?
4. Who do I need to surround myself with to encourage me and hold me accountable to be my best?
Once you have the answers to these questions, Farber says, “you'll have a much better idea of how to answer your calling.”
If reigniting your childlike spirit to change the world for the better appeals to you, now is a perfect time to check out the Extreme Leadership Accelerator program. The 2022 program applications close on Jan 31st; kick-off starts at the end of February when members begin to take meaningful action on changing the world.
To learn more about Steve Farber and the Extreme Leadership Accelerator Program Mastermind visit: https://www.stevefarber.com/extreme-leadership-accelerator-program/
To learn more about Maurice Thibodeau and the Life Inventory Assessment: https://www.illuminationexperiences.com
