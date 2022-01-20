Rapper & producer Boy Pierce creates freestyle rap videos for fans from random generated words to kick start the year

Boy Pierce standing by a subway Rapper and Producer Boy Pierce

Pierce has managed to channel the reality of the pandemic into a rap that doubles as a snapshot of what many of our lives in isolation look like, and issues a call to action.” — Shannon Miller, Adweek

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper and producer Boy Pierce will be putting out a total of 40 videos on his YouTube channel and other social media outlets. Boy Pierce performs freestyle to random words generated from a program or has his audience throw words at him through his Reddit live streams. His goal is to have the content up and complete by the end of the first quarter of this year. The project shows Pierce’s talent and is intended to be entertaining and fun for viewers.

Boy Pierce released his latest single “Year-End Review 2021” near the end of last year. His latest EP is titled “Florida EP”. Pierce is constantly working on sharpening his skills as an MC and storyteller. He is currently working on an album titled “Out of Office” in which he talks about the experiences he had in different parts of the United States as he traveled and worked remotely. His upcoming album will be released in the spring of this year.

Born in Wilmington, Del., Boy Pierce learned about music production by creating mashups in college. Dedicated to succeeding, he then traveled to New York City to further pursue his music aspirations. He has successfully opened up for great talents and MCs like MC Lars, Froggy Fresh, I Fight Dragons, MC Chris, and Mac Lethal. Boy Pierce also creates music video content, one of which went viral. “Nick Foles” surpassed 850,000 views online and landed on big press outlets such as Philly Voice and 6ABC. In 2021, Boy Pierce released numerous singles and is currently working on multiple different projects for his fans.

For more information about Boy Pierce, please visit his website.

Boy Pierce Freestyles to the background of "Hotel California"