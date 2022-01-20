Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,150 in the last 365 days.

Rapper & producer Boy Pierce creates freestyle rap videos for fans from random generated words to kick start the year

Matthew "Boy Pierce" standing by a New York City subway.

Boy Pierce standing by a subway

Rapper and producer Boy Pierce sitting by a piano recording songs.

Rapper and Producer Boy Pierce

Pierce has managed to channel the reality of the pandemic into a rap that doubles as a snapshot of what many of our lives in isolation look like, and issues a call to action.”
— Shannon Miller, Adweek

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper and producer Boy Pierce will be putting out a total of 40 videos on his YouTube channel and other social media outlets. Boy Pierce performs freestyle to random words generated from a program or has his audience throw words at him through his Reddit live streams. His goal is to have the content up and complete by the end of the first quarter of this year. The project shows Pierce’s talent and is intended to be entertaining and fun for viewers.

Boy Pierce released his latest single “Year-End Review 2021” near the end of last year. His latest EP is titled “Florida EP”. Pierce is constantly working on sharpening his skills as an MC and storyteller. He is currently working on an album titled “Out of Office” in which he talks about the experiences he had in different parts of the United States as he traveled and worked remotely. His upcoming album will be released in the spring of this year.

Born in Wilmington, Del., Boy Pierce learned about music production by creating mashups in college. Dedicated to succeeding, he then traveled to New York City to further pursue his music aspirations. He has successfully opened up for great talents and MCs like MC Lars, Froggy Fresh, I Fight Dragons, MC Chris, and Mac Lethal. Boy Pierce also creates music video content, one of which went viral. “Nick Foles” surpassed 850,000 views online and landed on big press outlets such as Philly Voice and 6ABC. In 2021, Boy Pierce released numerous singles and is currently working on multiple different projects for his fans.

For more information about Boy Pierce, please visit his website.

K-Panaché Publicist
K-Panaché MGMT
+1 (702) 530-9560
info@kpanachemgmt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Boy Pierce Freestyles to the background of "Hotel California"

You just read:

Rapper & producer Boy Pierce creates freestyle rap videos for fans from random generated words to kick start the year

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.