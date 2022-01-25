Rising Star BlameitonG Releases “You Have Issues”

BlameitonG says he is here to stay.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlameitonG, born Gregory Wings, is back on the charts with his hit single, “You Have Issues”. He demolishes this track with ruthless flows and a catchy hook to make it something the radio will never stop spinning. His flow is fast-paced and it can be hard to keep up with at times, but the instrumental makes it so that you are enjoying every second of it.

Following the success of his last record, major record labels were scouting BlameitonG, but he declined all of them. “I’m only supporting myself with this,” BlameitonG said. “My team and I know that I’m a different type of artist and entrepreneur, so it needs to be a special situation for me to consider. I’m always gonna be me and strive for greatness – no matter the money or the fame.” With an attitude like that, it’s no wonder why he has been successful inside and outside the music industry.

BlameitonG's early life was filled with ups and downs. He grew up in urban St. Louis, MO where he was an all state Football player in High School, he went to university of Pittsburgh on a full ride scholarship to play football. He soon dropped out because of a back injury at the age of 19 and began his business career. Having to overcome adversity is the reason BlameitonG is where he is today and he credits those times in his life for his success today.

