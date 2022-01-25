Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,618 in the last 365 days.

Rising Star BlameitonG Releases “You Have Issues”

BlameitonG says he is here to stay.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlameitonG, born Gregory Wings, is back on the charts with his hit single, “You Have Issues”. He demolishes this track with ruthless flows and a catchy hook to make it something the radio will never stop spinning. His flow is fast-paced and it can be hard to keep up with at times, but the instrumental makes it so that you are enjoying every second of it.

Following the success of his last record, major record labels were scouting BlameitonG, but he declined all of them. “I’m only supporting myself with this,” BlameitonG said. “My team and I know that I’m a different type of artist and entrepreneur, so it needs to be a special situation for me to consider. I’m always gonna be me and strive for greatness – no matter the money or the fame.” With an attitude like that, it’s no wonder why he has been successful inside and outside the music industry.

BlameitonG's early life was filled with ups and downs. He grew up in urban St. Louis, MO where he was an all state Football player in High School, he went to university of Pittsburgh on a full ride scholarship to play football. He soon dropped out because of a back injury at the age of 19 and began his business career. Having to overcome adversity is the reason BlameitonG is where he is today and he credits those times in his life for his success today.

Stream “You Have Issues” On Spotify & Apple Music

Follow @BlameitonG on Instagram

Matin Schaffer
JB Entertainment
email us here

Album Release Party

You just read:

Rising Star BlameitonG Releases “You Have Issues”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.