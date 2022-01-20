Gov. Ivey Announces Fetch Rewards to Create 200 Jobs at New Alabama Office and Support Hub

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that Fetch Rewards, the nation’s fastest-growing consumer rewards app, plans to open an office facility and customer service hub in Birmingham, where it will create 200 full-time jobs.

The project, which involves an investment totaling $1 million, reflects the Madison, Wisconsin-based company’s rapid growth trajectory as it continues to scale its technology and expand its employee headcount to pursue its goal of being the leading rewards platform.

“Fetch Rewards’ decision to base a new operation in Birmingham is great news for the city and for the entire state of Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “They will find that Birmingham is a welcoming, tech-savvy home where they can find all the ingredients needed to build a successful business operation.”

Fetch expects the project will be completed this spring and is already hiring for a variety of positions including support, data integrity, engineering, product, and fraud. The company has a remote-first hybrid office model, giving its distributed workforce the option of working from anywhere while providing the infrastructure for in-person collaboration when needed.

“With Fetch continuing to grow exponentially, Birmingham is the perfect place to launch the next chapter of our expansion,” said Wes Schroll, the company’s CEO and founder. “It’s an up-and-coming technology and entrepreneurship hub with an incredible pool of local talent. We deeply appreciate the warm welcome we’ve received from state and county officials, and we’re so excited to be part of this community.”

Fetch works directly with consumer product companies, retailers, and restaurants to give shoppers access to free rewards with every purchase. The app allows shoppers to accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any receipt -— from any store or restaurant — and by linking eReceipts from online retailers. Points are then redeemed for free gift cards and other rewards, right within the Fetch app.

Since launching in 2017, the Fetch Rewards app has been downloaded more than 30 million times and has 13 million active users.

“Birmingham is rapidly becoming a dynamic hub for tech-focused businesses with solid growth potential, and Fetch Rewards is a top-notch addition to the scene taking shape in the city,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I’m confident that Fetch has selected a location that will help energize its strategic growth plans.”

Birmingham area officials view Fetch’s move to the city as a boost for its growing tech ecosystem.

“Fetch is a well-established national company bringing 200 high-paying jobs with this project, said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, who chairs the commission’s Economic Development Committee. “This is another excellent example of how working together lets companies know that Jefferson County is ‘Open for Business.’”

Ron Kitchens, CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, which worked with the company on the project, said Fetch’s move will continue the city’s momentum as a budding tech hub in the region.

“These are high-paying tech jobs with an average salary of $89,000 a year, which will attract even more people to our region,” Kitchens said. “The presence of Shipt, Landing, Fetch and many others that are hiring hundreds of people right now is a great thing for our community.”

###