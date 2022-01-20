ASTERRA Launches Charitable Give Back Program
Water-2-Social Named Recipient for Work Supporting Individuals with Autism
Each year, ASTERRA will give to deserving charities as part of our company vision to be better citizens of a more sustainable Earth”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTERRA announced the launch of their charitable giveback program called ASTERRA Gives Global. The first recipient for the award’s inaugural year is Water-2-Social.
— Elly Perets, CEO of ASTERRA
“Each year, ASTERRA will give to deserving charities as part of our company vision to be better citizens of a more sustainable Earth,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. The amount of donation is $2644, which is double the number of leaks found by Recover in 2021 by ASTERRA’s Italian channel partner, 2f Water Venture SRL.
Water-2-Social was selected because it developed an innovative program that rallies water industry leaders such as ASTERRA to support individuals with disabilities. The primary focus is individuals on the autism spectrum. Water-2-Social is based in Italy, where there are about 400,000 people with autism, and one child of every 80 newly born children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Water-2-Social is an organization founded by Franco Mansenello, owner of 2f Water Venture.
“2f Water Venture is concluding a successful year of saving water resources across Italy, and we are proud and excited to partner with ASTERRA on its innovative 'ASTERRA Gives Global' program, which translates that success into impact on the wider community – land Water-2-Social in particular," said Franco Mansenello. For each km of water network analyzed, 2f Water Venture pays two Euros to Water-2-Social.
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth’s resource resilience. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
