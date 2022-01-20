Aaron Haidet Joins the Motion Controls Robotics Sales Team

Submit Release
Aaron Haidet - New Sales Manager at Motion Controls Robotics

Motion Controls Robotics, Inc is excited to announce Aaron Haidet has joined the sales team to help customers with end of line automation and robotic solutions.

— Aaron Haidet

FREMONT, OHIO, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) is excited to announce that Aaron Haidet has joined the sales team as a Regional Sales Manager. Haidet is tasked with finding customers who need end of line solutions through automation and robotics. Haidet’s experience in engineering and the manufacturing processes give him the unique ability to help customers looking to integrate robotics.

Aaron Haidet received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Akron. He comes to Motion Controls Robotics, Inc from C. A. Litzler Co., Inc. where he worked as a sales engineer helping companies to install industrial ovens and drying systems.

“We are very excited to have Aaron join our sales team. explains Jim Skelding, VP of Sales & Marketing. “His engineering background gives him the necessary skills to solve challenging applications and integrate MCRI automation”

Haidet agreed stating he is, “excited to be part of the MCRI Team and looking forward to coming up with the best solutions for every customer.”

Aaron lives near Akron, Ohio. Outside of work he enjoys golfing, snowboarding, fishing, and spending time with his wife and dog.

Since 1995 Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) has provided the highest quality robotic automation systems to a variety of industries. Building on that background experience, MCRI integrates robot systems to provide complete end-of-line applications, fulfillment solutions, and general material handling automation that include Industry 4.0 connectivity options.

Contact sales@mcri-us.com to get started on a new automation project that will solve current process issues and keep the company competitive and growing.

About Motion Controls Robotics, Inc.
Motion Controls Robotics (MCRI) provides solutions for customers by designing and building turn-key end of line applications, fulfillment solutions, and general material handling automation.  MCRI offers unmatched capabilities to elevate companies to the next tier of Industry 4.0 by combining automation expertise with full plant and front office connectivity interfacing with ERP/WMS systems.  MCRI has been implementing robotic automation since 1995, is a Certified Servicing Integrator for FANUC America, and Certified Integrator by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) (formerly Robotics Industry Association).

Nicole Busenbark
Motion Controls Robotics
+1 419-334-5886
