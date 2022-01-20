Bisk and Columbia Law School to Collaborate on New Online Certificate Course for Entrepreneurs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, has joined forces with Columbia Law School to develop and support a four-week non-credit online certificate course. “A Legal Toolkit for Starting and Scaling Your Business” is designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners eager to learn the basics of commercial law.
Millions of people have left the workforce due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and many are now aspiring to start, or have started, their own business. Small business owners, startups and creative individuals trying to monetize their craft are seeking to understand the legal ins and outs of owning a business and protecting their intellectual property.
The course will be taught by Columbia Law School Clinical Professor of Law Lynnise E. Pantin, Pritzker Pucker Family Clinical Professor of Transactional Law, who earlier in her career practiced corporate and securities law at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Students in the certificate course will gain an understanding of the legal steps entrepreneurs should take to start and grow a business, including an in-depth review of relevant regulations and issues that might arise as an enterprise grows.
“Bisk was founded on the principle of challenging the status quo and the belief that entrepreneurs are the real disrupters,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “This innovative course at Columbia Law will empower these visionaries with the legal tools needed to be successful.”
Course development will be managed collaboratively between Bisk’s Learning Design team and Columbia Law, with technical support provided by Bisk. The course will take place online in real-time and will be offered six times during the year. Weekly topics include contract creation, navigating risk, safeguarding a business, and protecting intellectual property, among others. Pantin will draw on her experience as founder and director of the Law School’s Entrepreneurship and Community Development Clinic, which helps law students develop substantive knowledge and transactional lawyering skills by serving as pro bono counsel to start-ups or low- and moderate-income entrepreneurs and fledgling businesses.
Says Pantin, “Entrepreneurs, small-business owners, content creators, and creatives will have the opportunity to come together, learn from each other, build a professional network around startup legal issues, and engage with me, a Columbia Law School professor and experienced lawyer who works directly with entrepreneurs."
The program is set to launch in February, 2022. For more information on the course and fees — and to register — visit https://execedonline.law.columbia.edu/.
About Columbia Law
Columbia Law School is renowned for the intellectual rigor of its curriculum and the groundbreaking scholarship of its faculty. Drawing strength from the vast interdisciplinary resources of our distinguished research university—and the global stage of New York City—our students complete their legal training ready to engage with the world’s most challenging issues across borders, jurisdictions, subject matters, sectors, and industries.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. Bisk provides the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services and corporate networks, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology and Emory University. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.

