AD Christie Announces New Single "All Have Sinned"

TOLEDO, OH, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AD Christie, a Caribbean artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist, has released his latest single ‘All Have Sinned,’ another chapter of a 7-part single series, where each single explores a different element of the Gospel message. The Christian dark pop song was released on all platforms on the 20th January 2022.

“The lyrics for this song come directly from the Bible (Romans 3:23, Isaiah 64:6 and Galatians 3:10). The intent of this song is to provide some pretext for the Gospel message of hope.” explains AD Christie. ‘All Have Sinned’ is inspired by the scripture that all people everywhere are sinners, something we cannot escape. Christie expands; “There is no one who is faultless. All of humanity lives under the curse of sin.”

‘All Have Sinned’ is an enthralling composition, powerful and foreboding, a reflection of the sentiment of the song. Deep, dark piano opens the track, accompanied by orchestral strings for an ominous beginning. An electric guitar is introduced before haunting female vocals produce an evocative performance. Rhythmic drums are presented, bringing a pop-rock element to the Gospel genre, along with an acoustic guitar. There are moments of dissonance that weave in and out to accent the tension and suspense, another parallel to the title and meaning behind ‘All Have Sinned’. The strings continue to provide a cinematic and theatrical effect with flourishes of treble piano, before the song comes to a stirring close with the sound of a single bass, piano note.

AD Christie set out with the intention to use his talent to bring the influential teachings of the bible to listeners across the world. “I am not a preacher or a teacher by any means and see this more as bringing my 5 loaves and two fish in hopes that Jesus will use it for his glory” states Christie. With this concept in mind, he undertook a staggering project, writing seven songs in one single day, piecing elements of the singles together.

Throughout 2020, he produced and orchestrated the singles before hiring a vocalist in 2021, where he spent the rest of the year in post-production. Being involved with each stage of the project has been an eye-opening experience for AD Christie, who has been playing music since 1996. In 2017, he embarked on a production journey motivated by Jesus to compose music. Navigating this project has been a welcomed challenge for AD Christie and he hopes listeners will resonate with the teachings of the Bible.

