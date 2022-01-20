AD Christie Announces New Single "All Have Sinned"

There is no one who is faultless. All of humanity lives under the curse of sin.”
— AD Christie

TOLEDO, OH, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AD Christie, a Caribbean artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist, has released his latest single ‘All Have Sinned,’ another chapter of a 7-part single series, where each single explores a different element of the Gospel message. The Christian dark pop song was released on all platforms on the 20th January 2022.

“The lyrics for this song come directly from the Bible (Romans 3:23, Isaiah 64:6 and Galatians 3:10). The intent of this song is to provide some pretext for the Gospel message of hope.” explains AD Christie. ‘All Have Sinned’ is inspired by the scripture that all people everywhere are sinners, something we cannot escape. Christie expands; “There is no one who is faultless. All of humanity lives under the curse of sin.”

‘All Have Sinned’ is an enthralling composition, powerful and foreboding, a reflection of the sentiment of the song. Deep, dark piano opens the track, accompanied by orchestral strings for an ominous beginning. An electric guitar is introduced before haunting female vocals produce an evocative performance. Rhythmic drums are presented, bringing a pop-rock element to the Gospel genre, along with an acoustic guitar. There are moments of dissonance that weave in and out to accent the tension and suspense, another parallel to the title and meaning behind ‘All Have Sinned’. The strings continue to provide a cinematic and theatrical effect with flourishes of treble piano, before the song comes to a stirring close with the sound of a single bass, piano note.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVZCpYkTHII&t=121s

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4sGrCRELC3jUydPuWqXe9a

AD Christie set out with the intention to use his talent to bring the influential teachings of the bible to listeners across the world. “I am not a preacher or a teacher by any means and see this more as bringing my 5 loaves and two fish in hopes that Jesus will use it for his glory” states Christie. With this concept in mind, he undertook a staggering project, writing seven songs in one single day, piecing elements of the singles together.

Throughout 2020, he produced and orchestrated the singles before hiring a vocalist in 2021, where he spent the rest of the year in post-production. Being involved with each stage of the project has been an eye-opening experience for AD Christie, who has been playing music since 1996. In 2017, he embarked on a production journey motivated by Jesus to compose music. Navigating this project has been a welcomed challenge for AD Christie and he hopes listeners will resonate with the teachings of the Bible.

WEBSITE https://adchristie.com/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/ADChristie01
INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/a.d_christie/

AD Christie
AD Christie
+1 419-296-0575
adchristiestudios@gmail.com

You just read:

AD Christie Announces New Single "All Have Sinned"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
AD Christie
AD Christie
+1 419-296-0575 adchristiestudios@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
AD Christie Announces New Single "All Have Sinned"
Watch Shihori’s Mind Bending New Video ‘Under The Skin’
Fabion 305’s Highly-Anticipated EP, “Area 305,” Drops January 28th On All Platforms
View All Stories From This Author