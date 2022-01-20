BIDPATH ACQUIRES GO AUCTION TO BROADEN LEADING AUCTION TECHNOLOGY PRODUCT SUITE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bidpath, one of the leading providers of auction management technology, with an extensive client base in the art market and industrial and recovery sectors across the UK and Europe, has acquired Go Auctions.
The deal brings together arguably the best package of pre- and post-auction technology and support in the auctions sector. The attached release gives the full story, while this link shows how effective Go Auction is, according to its leading auction clients.
Bidpath, Inc. (“Bidpath”), a leading provider of auction technology to the industry’s most respected organizations, today announced that it has acquired Go Auction Ltd. (“Go Auction”), a provider of innovative tools that support auctioneers’ expansion into online auctions through the use of an auction-specific content management system and accounting / back office technology.
“Go Auction offers flexible administrative tools that allow auctioneers to scale rapidly and profitably in the exploding online auction markets,” said Adam Alexander, CEO of Bidpath. “In today’s rapidly evolving auction industry, auctioneers must execute pre-auction and post-auction activities efficiently and accurately. These functions are critical to an auction company’s success and competitiveness, and Go Auction is a trusted technology partner in these important operational areas.”
Go Auction, based in the UK and founded in 2017 by Nikki Robinson, develops and provides advanced, cloud-based solutions to support administrative activities of auction providers, including website content management, online marketing activities, and back-office support while also leveraging data to enhance customer revenues. Go Auction’s products are designed to prioritize flexibility and have the capability to integrate with virtually any bidding technology platform – including Bidpath and The Saleroom, among others. Go Auction’s tools can also be used on a stand-alone basis.
“This is a highly complementary business combination,” stated David Brindley, President of Bidpath. “Bidpath will enhance Go Auction’s customer success and support resources and its product development capabilities, while Go Auction will round out Bidpath’s pre-auction and post-auction product offerings and expand its presence in the attractive art, antiques and collectables auction market. More importantly, the customers of both companies will benefit from this acquisition.”
“Go Auction has represented a valuable choice to auction companies using a variety of online bidding platforms,” stated Adam Alexander. “We intend to maintain Go Auction’s ability to integrate with any bidding technology platform and maintain its platform-agnostic approach to providing best-in-class administrative solutions.”
Bidpath and Go Auction do not expect any staffing changes as a result of the acquisition.
Silvermark Partners served as Bidpath’s financial advisor in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Bidpath
Bidpath is a world leading SaaS provider of dynamic auction technology solutions to the global auction industry. Established in 2001, Bidpath’s auction software empowers over 600 companies in more than 27 countries with best of breed auction marketplace technology from enterprise to regional level.
Bidpath’s feature-rich, timed and webcast auction technology is used at more than 15,000 auctions every year in the Art, Antiques, Collectables, Numismatic, Automotive, Industrial Technology, Medical, Construction, Mining, Real Estate, Retail, General / Wholesale Merchandise, Government Surplus and Aviation industries.
Bidpath’s offices in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia service the auction industry’s leading organizations, including: Macy’s, Julien’s Auctions, RM Sotheby’s, Barrett-Jackson, Marknet Alliance, Machinery Pete, Hilco Global, Doyle, Tennants, Cheffins, Simon Charles, and Racehorse Trader.
For more information about Bidpath, visit: https://bidpath.com/
About Go Auction
Go Auction was founded in 2017 by experienced auction and technology professionals to develop the industry’s most advanced, effective solutions to help auctioneers succeed in the rapidly growing online / digital auction medium. The company’s innovative, cloud-based tools help auctioneers build brand identity, streamline business processes, and leverage data to drive growth and profits.
Based in England, Go Auction collaborates with leading auctioneers across multiple market sectors in the UK, Europe, and USA. Representative clients include Freemans, Sworders, Cheffins, Tate Ward and Aspire Auctions.
For more information about Go Auction, visit: https://www.go-auction.com/
Adam Alexander and David Brindley are available for interview.
Ivan Macquisten
The deal brings together arguably the best package of pre- and post-auction technology and support in the auctions sector. The attached release gives the full story, while this link shows how effective Go Auction is, according to its leading auction clients.
Bidpath, Inc. (“Bidpath”), a leading provider of auction technology to the industry’s most respected organizations, today announced that it has acquired Go Auction Ltd. (“Go Auction”), a provider of innovative tools that support auctioneers’ expansion into online auctions through the use of an auction-specific content management system and accounting / back office technology.
“Go Auction offers flexible administrative tools that allow auctioneers to scale rapidly and profitably in the exploding online auction markets,” said Adam Alexander, CEO of Bidpath. “In today’s rapidly evolving auction industry, auctioneers must execute pre-auction and post-auction activities efficiently and accurately. These functions are critical to an auction company’s success and competitiveness, and Go Auction is a trusted technology partner in these important operational areas.”
Go Auction, based in the UK and founded in 2017 by Nikki Robinson, develops and provides advanced, cloud-based solutions to support administrative activities of auction providers, including website content management, online marketing activities, and back-office support while also leveraging data to enhance customer revenues. Go Auction’s products are designed to prioritize flexibility and have the capability to integrate with virtually any bidding technology platform – including Bidpath and The Saleroom, among others. Go Auction’s tools can also be used on a stand-alone basis.
“This is a highly complementary business combination,” stated David Brindley, President of Bidpath. “Bidpath will enhance Go Auction’s customer success and support resources and its product development capabilities, while Go Auction will round out Bidpath’s pre-auction and post-auction product offerings and expand its presence in the attractive art, antiques and collectables auction market. More importantly, the customers of both companies will benefit from this acquisition.”
“Go Auction has represented a valuable choice to auction companies using a variety of online bidding platforms,” stated Adam Alexander. “We intend to maintain Go Auction’s ability to integrate with any bidding technology platform and maintain its platform-agnostic approach to providing best-in-class administrative solutions.”
Bidpath and Go Auction do not expect any staffing changes as a result of the acquisition.
Silvermark Partners served as Bidpath’s financial advisor in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Bidpath
Bidpath is a world leading SaaS provider of dynamic auction technology solutions to the global auction industry. Established in 2001, Bidpath’s auction software empowers over 600 companies in more than 27 countries with best of breed auction marketplace technology from enterprise to regional level.
Bidpath’s feature-rich, timed and webcast auction technology is used at more than 15,000 auctions every year in the Art, Antiques, Collectables, Numismatic, Automotive, Industrial Technology, Medical, Construction, Mining, Real Estate, Retail, General / Wholesale Merchandise, Government Surplus and Aviation industries.
Bidpath’s offices in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia service the auction industry’s leading organizations, including: Macy’s, Julien’s Auctions, RM Sotheby’s, Barrett-Jackson, Marknet Alliance, Machinery Pete, Hilco Global, Doyle, Tennants, Cheffins, Simon Charles, and Racehorse Trader.
For more information about Bidpath, visit: https://bidpath.com/
About Go Auction
Go Auction was founded in 2017 by experienced auction and technology professionals to develop the industry’s most advanced, effective solutions to help auctioneers succeed in the rapidly growing online / digital auction medium. The company’s innovative, cloud-based tools help auctioneers build brand identity, streamline business processes, and leverage data to drive growth and profits.
Based in England, Go Auction collaborates with leading auctioneers across multiple market sectors in the UK, Europe, and USA. Representative clients include Freemans, Sworders, Cheffins, Tate Ward and Aspire Auctions.
For more information about Go Auction, visit: https://www.go-auction.com/
Adam Alexander and David Brindley are available for interview.
Ivan Macquisten
Lucas Field Media
+44 7842 201292
ivan@imacq.com