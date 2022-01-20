Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,180 in the last 365 days.

Durham School Services Donates Bus to New Jersey’s Freehold Independent Fire Company for Safety and Rescue Training

The training vehicle that will be used for critical safety and rescue training in Freehold, NJ.

The training vehicle that will be used for critical safety and rescue training in Freehold, NJ.

Durham School Services Donates Bus to New Jersey’s Freehold Independent Fire Company for Essential Safety and Rescue Training

They [Durham School Services] recognize the magnitude these bus donations play in our safety trainings and drills and have never hesitated to lend a helping hand no matter what the situation.”
— Craig Haas, Chief of the Freehold Independent Fire Company
FREEHOLD, NJ, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to the Freehold Independent Fire Company in Freehold, New Jersey. The fire department will utilize the donated school bus to conduct safety and rescue training for fellow firefighters. The donation to the Freehold Independent Fire Company was made as part of Durham School Services’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program.

Durham School Services has been in operation for over 100 years and provides transportation to millions of students each year. As a result of its history and experience in the school transportation field, it recognizes the gravity transportation holds for students’ lives and futures. As part of its continued efforts to serve students' growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities, the Partners Beyond the Bus program was established.

Durham School Services’ Freehold, NJ, bus location has been a part of the Freehold community for 15 years and has built a strong partnership with the Freehold Independent Fire Company. Over the years, Durham School Services has donated several buses to the fire company and has provided them with complimentary service to community events such as their Annual community St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We are proud to be partners with the Freehold Independent Fire Company. Safety is and will always be our number one priority, and that is why we are more than happy and willing to donate our buses for the sake of the fire company’s safety and rescue trainings,” said Hany Abdel-Kader, Freehold General Manager. “These trainings help prepare firefighters for life-saving situations, and we understand the significant role these trainings play in upholding the safety of our community and students, so there is never any hesitation in donating a bus whenever possible.”

“Durham School Services has been an exceptionally supportive community partner who has generously met our needs every time,” said Craig Haas, Chief of the Freehold Independent Fire Company. “They recognize the magnitude these bus donations play in our safety trainings and drills and have never hesitated to lend a helping hand no matter what the situation. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner and look forward to continuing and growing this partnership for many years to come.”

-END-

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here

You just read:

Durham School Services Donates Bus to New Jersey’s Freehold Independent Fire Company for Safety and Rescue Training

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.