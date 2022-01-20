Submit Release
Haven Senior Investments Promotes Bill Bent to President

Bent brings over 35 years of business experience in growing and scaling companies to HSI.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments (HSI) is pleased to announce that Bill Bent has accepted the role of President. As a servant leader, Bill brings operational experience, people enhancement skills, and growth strategies to the position.

Bent brings over 35 years of business experience in growing and scaling companies to HSI. Included five times in the prestigious Top 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives, Bill led both Academy Mortgage Company and Waterfield Mortgage Company to be the largest independent mortgage firms in the industry, as measured by their annual fundings.

“When I was introduced to the HavenCo partners, John Hauber and Robin Gestal, I quickly realized the special company they were in the early stages of building. They realized the need that was occurring for selling, acquiring, developing, operating, financing, and asset management within the non-institutional sector of senior housing. When we discussed the company model to support these needed services, we quickly agreed to key culture objectives. I observed early in the process that HavenCo was going to be a powerful source of services to the senior housing sector including high transparency, strong ethics, and a commitment to superior service”, Bent said.

HSI is blessed to have Bill commit to our vision of serving the senior housing market with a foundation of care and love. Our mission is to serve the owners, operators, buyers, sellers, developers, investors, and our partners in the seniors housing and assisted living industry by offering a range of services to help them maximize their objectives and investment returns.

To learn more about HSI visit them at https://www.havenseniorinvestments.com

Haven Senior Investments is a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC. HavenCo’s subsidiaries include HavenCo Capital, Haven Healthcare Technologies, Haven Realty, Haven Senior Developments, and Haven Senior Living. HavenCo’s headquarters are in Dallas, Texas with offices in San Diego, Denver, Wilmington, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Atlanta.

John Hauber
Haven Senior Investments, LLC
+1 720-600-8225
