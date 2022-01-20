STC stages Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike

A comedy play about growing up together.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sheboygan Theater Company (STC) is proud to announce that it will be presenting “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” on the Main Stage of the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus, February 18 through the 26th. The play is a comedy written by Christopher Durang. See the website for showtimes.

The story revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged single siblings, two of whom live together, and takes place during a visit by the third, Masha, who supports them. They discuss their lives and loves, argue, and Masha threatens to sell the house.

“If you have spent a little too much time with your loved ones in the past couple years, you will enjoy this play,” said show director Dan Burkey. “If you have experienced love and loss, you will enjoy this play. If you like to laugh at people doing silly things with serious feelings, you will enjoy this play. This is a great piece of ensemble comedy, and I look forward to helping build the ensemble that will perform it!”

Actually, Burkey is building two ensembles who will each present the play four times during the run. Appearing in the play are:

Cast A:

Daniel Hennell as Vanya

Gail Bray as Sonia

Judith Ann Maupin as Masha

Spike: Greg Bergin

Elizabeth Kaufmann as Nina

Barbara Alvarez as Cassandra

Cast B:

Aaron Covey as Vanya

Kerri Rank as Sonia

Nanette Bulebosh as Masha

Spike: Greg Bergin

Kim Xiong as Nina

Barbara Alvarez as Cassandra

Dan Burkey, who will direct both casts, is the founder of Mad Yarn Theatre Company, which has presented the annual MadCap 24-hour Play Festival as well as full-length productions since 2014. Local directing credits include Madagascar: The Musical, Jr. (Theatre for Young Audiences); White Guy on the Bus (UW-Green Bay Sheboygan Campus University Theatre) The Eight: Reindeer Monologues, Classic Eight, Chatting with the Tea Party (staged reading), Bea Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and Dead Man's Cell Phone (Mad Yarn); Dog Sees God and The Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence (Studio Players), and several staged readings with Belongership Theatre Company. He also collaborated with Warped Dance Company in the creation of Clara Takes Flight: an Aerial Nutcracker, during which he invented the art of aerial unicycling. He holds a BA in Dramatic Arts from Centre College, and a teaching certificate in Theatre Education from UW-Milwaukee. By day, he teaches drama at the Étude Group schools in Sheboygan.

“This is a great play for anyone who grew up with siblings or cousins and remembers how complex these relationships can be,” said STC Executive Director Tricia Roberts. “It’s a very funny show that so many people will find relatable. Durang has taken the struggles that are so much a part of growing up together and really brought out the laughs. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

About Sheboygan Theater Company

Founded in 1924, Sheboygan Theatre Company is a deeply rooted, multi-generational community theatre serving Sheboygan and its surrounding areas. STC operates as a non-profit within the Sheboygan Area School District Community Recreation Department. STC is a volunteer-run organization with a 15-member Advisory Committee. In addition to our Executive Director STC also hires independent contractors as directors and designers to bring our Main Stage shows to life. STC produces at least four Main Stage shows each year in the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus. Learn more at: https://www.stcshows.org/.