ecadema accelerating its vision to secure $200K in Growth Funding Round

The Company Expands Into New Subject Areas, Languages, and Countries to Support a Range of Learning NeedsMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive online learning platform adds to $ 200K in angel investment round from December 2021, aiming to bring total funding to $3.75 million.
Changing education canvas to support the range of learning needs, ecadema reaches to new funding rounds, providing a unique solution that aims to fill in the existing gap between professionals holding professional certificates and users seeking help to develop their professional skill sets.
Welcoming the angel investor Rahul Kumar Mishra, the CEO and Co-Founder of ecadema Amin Chaar stated that “Our profound vision is to become the hub for certified trainers and trainees around the world who are looking forward to becoming certified or achieving more in their fields. ecadema currently holds no direct competitors as it provides live learning where booking, paying, and attending takes place on the same Platform, rather its “competitors' ' are an assortment of platforms, which mostly sell recorded courses. We believe that learning is a two-way communication which is a major deficiency our competitors have.”
Further he quoted by saying that “Since our initial investment, ecadema has gained momentum on client acquisition, increasing workshops and other courses.”
With these funds, the company plans to accelerate the dynamic learning ecosystem with scalable features to meet the evolving range of study needs for today's professional learners in an ever-changing learning economy. Keeping pace with the current scenario, the ed-tech platform ecadema offers a new approach to learning keeping in mind the requirement of students during critical times of transformation.
“ecadema’s vision has been to create an infinite canvas for better visual collaboration, helping the education community to unlock creativity and drive meaningful outcomes,” said Rahul Mishra, CTO of ecadema. “We believe that this new round of funding will support expanding marketing footprint, redefining siloed thinking, enhanced market research to increase user base; in order to harness the power of virtual collaboration to continue building an ecosystem of values-aligned learning businesses.”
Creating a Model for a Rich Learning ecosystem:
The outbreak of a deadly pandemic pushed students to shift towards remote learning to match the fast-paced revolutionized education ecosystem.
ecadema is a leading education platform, continuing to play an essential role in supplementing the student learning and educator teaching experience for upward learning.Subject-matter experts at ecadema facilitate learning using whiteboards, strong visuals, simulation to explain topics in-depth to ensure conceptual clarity, also students can solve doubts instantly, pay individual attention to each learner further make the sessions interactive and more engaging.
Further Rahul Mishra, CTO at ecadema said “Funding will support ecadema’s vision, which is to move beyond the traditional education to pursue a credential while working. Being a leading and unique player in this environment, our values-led approach helps us to operate and collaborate with educators to support better learning practices."
Target Market:
Even though ecadema was not set to serve a certain geographical area, the focus in the medium run shall be on the MENA region. Languages supported by the website and the apps are English and Arabic. Any instructor speaking any language can join, for example, a trainee can easily find their French-speaking life coach, but the website is either English or Arabic. In the future more languages will be added depending on user analytics.
