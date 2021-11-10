ecadema: dedicated to channel knowledge and expertise through live learning
EINPresswire.com/ -- Education has changed forever. Teaching has to be updated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online learning keeps you productive during self-isolation. Gloomy situation in the world has challenged the education system across the globe and forced educators to tackle this paradigm shift by switching to online mode of teaching. Students can learn anytime and anywhere, thereby dynamic learning through online channels helps in developing new skills in the process leading to life-long learning. ecadema contributes to expanding online learning provision in the post-crisis period and to making it more inclusive.
With the distinctive rise of e-learning, digital platforms are facilitating teaching for remote learning. ecadema scales up efforts to create a safe learning ecosystem through their interactive online learning platform.
In a time of crisis, ecadema ramped up its live sessions infrastructure and engineering capabilities to ensure reliable connectivity to students worldwide. Recently , ecadema underwent rapid expansion to facilitate scalable solutions related to educational needs.
Collaborative community at ecadema consists of professional leaders and innovators, dedicated to delivering quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to engage learners– anywhere, anytime.
Ecadema is a team of 100+ long strong learner support team, over 2,500+ registered learners with 100+ professional industry experts.
Digital teaching learning format drastically transitioned mainstream education to reimagine the learning experience.
Demand for online intensive learning environments continues to expand globally. The online tech-driven platform is offering coursework featuring virtual live classes, video courses, and test series for the professional competitive courses to help them with their skills.
ecadema built a strong foundation for future academic success by providing a comprehensive and engaging virtual-instructor led online learning to assist learners.
Amin Chaar, CEO and founder of ecadema, says “We are witnessing a marked shift in training and assisted virtual solutions that offer effective, uninterrupted training. We are fully equipped with an experienced pool to meet the growing need for streamlined conversion processes. ecadema pushes its boundaries to deliver courses that meet the needs and interests of their global audience.”
About ecadema:
Founded in 2019, by Amin Chaar and Yumna Nash, experienced in the e-learning industry serving 2,500+ satisfied global learners in 30+ countries, are one of the most sought-after online education leaders for effective eLearning solutions.
Ratings and reviews are available on the website for the trainers.
Here at ecadema, our purpose is to transform education to help create a brighter future for professionals and equip them with career oriented skills. ecadema does that by partnering with industry experts to support learners across the globe to develop skills and help them achieve their personal and professional goals. ecadema is a leading interactive online learning platform founded in 2019 to create knowledgeable, credible and flexible short online courses and micro credentials knowledge sessions for working professionals, job-seekers and graduates.
Rahul Kumar Mishra
Rahul Kumar Mishra
