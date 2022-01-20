GfK, Dstillery launch CPG shopper segments based on rich behavioral data
Brands, planners can target FMCG buyers with unmatched precisionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK and Dstillery have expanded their partnership by developing 32 new audiences that allow digital marketers to target CPG shoppers with new accuracy and efficiency.
The segments are based on rich behavioral data from GfK’s National Shopper Lab (NSL), which aggregates loyalty card sales information from over 96 million grocery and drug shoppers across the US.
In the coming weeks, GfK and Dstillery will release dozens more segments based on NSL data, allowing marketers to target campaigns specifically to
• current, former, or non-buyers of their brands
• loyal buyers of competitive brands
• promotion- and discount-sensitive shoppers (including coupon users)
• key changes in buyer behaviors
GfK and Dstillery have already collaborated in developing over 150 high-performance audiences for auto marketers, drawing from GfK’s gold-standard AutoMobility™ research on US auto “intenders” (those who plan to buy or lease a new car). The new CPG segments can be used to power shopper-focused campaigns through social media, e-commerce websites, programmatic TV, and other addressable platforms.
“By basing the audiences on behavioral data, GfK and Dstillery give marketers new confidence that they can reach precisely the right CPG shopper audience at the right time,” said Rolfe Swinton, Director of Data Assets and Innovation at GfK. “This gives tailored products, offers, or messages the ability to find their intended audiences more efficiently.”
“Our expanded partnership with GfK and the ability to bring these new segments to market will bring stronger performance and more efficient targeting to CPG brand advertisers,” said Dstillery SVP of Strategy & Partnerships, Evan Hills. “As online and real-world lives have converged over the past two years, consumers have become agnostic to buying goods online versus in-store, and this new solution enables CPG and pharma brands to bring their message to consumers, regardless of where they shop.”
NSL captures data from over 96 million grocery and drug store shoppers, recording weekly transactions through Shopper ID, UPC, store, date, price and coupon. It reveals the effect of in-store shopper engagement, defines how specific promotions may affect short and long-term brand loyalty, and evaluates 2 years of rolling purchase history nationwide.
Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brands and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.
GfK. Growth from Knowledge.
For over 85 years, we have earned the trust of our clients around the world by solving critical business questions in their decision-making process around consumers, markets, brands and media. Our reliable data and insights, together with advanced AI capabilities, have revolutionized access to real-time actionable recommendations that drive marketing, sales and organizational effectiveness of our clients and partners. That’s how we promise and deliver “Growth from Knowledge.”
About Dstillery
Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brand marketers and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.
Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously refreshes audience data, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That’s why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery’s audience solutions to optimize their branding and performance marketing campaigns, helping to drive growth.
To learn more about Dstillery, visit www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
