Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

Market Overview:
Oligonucleotides are quick-chain RNA, or DNA normally generated by the use of computerized synthesizers. Oligonucleotides therapy inhibits the expression of sure genes and their improvement with the raw chemical changed artificial nucleus acids.
Market Dynamics
Technological advancements in antisense technology are expected to drive the growth of the market
According to the Journal of Biological Chemistry, antisense technology is tasked to deliver the wide promise of the technology. Ten RNA-centered pills, along with 8 unmarried-strand antisense drugs (ASOs) and two double-strand ASOs (siRNAs), have now been accepted for commercial use. The ASOs in section 2/three trials are progressive, brought by means of more than one administration route, and targeted on rare and not unusual diseases. Two ASOs are used in cardiovascular final results research and numerous others in very huge trials. Interest inside the era maintains to grow, and the sector has been a problem to a big number of opinions. Thus, from the above statements, the technological improvements in antisense technology are expected to force the market's increase.
The growing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the market
According to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, the number of recent cancer instances and deaths is anticipated at 1.8 million new cancer instances recognized and 606,520 most cancers deaths in the United States. The upward push in cancer cases results in the call for novel diagnostics, which is one of the foremost factors using the market growth. Moreover, several factors, which includes accelerated pollutants and the adoption of a sedentary way of life, purpose cancer, CVD, diabetes, and autoimmune sicknesses. The cancer fee has increased considerably in the previous few years, and the want for novel therapeutics has accelerated simultaneously. Oligonucleotide therapeutics are gaining traction as they can produce a brand new class of nucleic acid probes referred to as aptamers, which can be better probed than monoclonal antibodies. Thus, from the above statements, the growing prevalence of most cancers is predicted to force the marketplace's increase.
The low number of drug approvals by the FDA is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
Due to the stern standards for manufacturing and excessive drug efficacy standards set by way of the regulatory bodies for approval of this remedy and consequently growing the time required for approval and restricting the marketplace's growth. For instance, in January 2020, the marketplace handiest had eleven pills accepted.
Market Segmentation
Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market- By Type
Antisense Oligonucleotide
Aptamer
Other
Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market – By Application
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Neurodegenerative Disorders
Cardiovascular Diseases
Kidney Diseases
Others
Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market - By End User
Hospitals
Research Institutes
Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market - By Region
North America
South America
Europe
Asia
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
The oligonucleotide therapy market is moderately competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Kastle Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., InteRNA Technologies B.V., Santaris, Akcea Therapeutics, Miragen Therapeuutics Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market globally.
