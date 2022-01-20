Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)
The Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Cardiac monitoring devices assist inside the non-stop exam of an affected person’s cardiac electrical pastime within the form of strain waveforms. The interest of these devices depends on continuous and intermittent coronary heart interest, commonly thru electrocardiography. These devices are usually used to diagnose heart aberrations and allow within the treatment of great cardiac issues consisting of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, coronary ischemia, loss of oxygen supply to cardiac muscle tissues and effect of medication and positive genetic errors among others. Cardiac tracking devices are placed inside the cardiac partitions for the smooth and proper functioning of the coronary heart and in general utilized in emergency rooms and essential care gadgets.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular sicknesses became the main cause of deaths accounting for 19 million deaths, globally. Fluctuations in blood strain and the growing overweight percentage of the overweight populace are the main danger factors for the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases including heart attacks and strokes. The growth in the superiority of excessive cardiac issues and growing programs of cardiac video display units especially for postoperative cardiac observations is boosting the call for non-stop cardiac monitoring.
Market Drivers
The fundamental elements fueling the growth of the marketplace are increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing obese populace, growth in geriatric population, excessive adoption of faraway cardiac video display units and wireless cardiac monitoring structures. Other technological advancements such as the advent of wearable structures have an awesome effect on the marketplace growth. High adoption rates of superior far-flung cardiac video display units and wi-fi cardiac monitors which holds excessive diagnostic efficacy is likewise a primary component to enhance the market boom.
Developments which includes miniature unmarried lead ECG sensors and physiologic sensor technology are some technological improvements that can be permitting far-flung affected person tracking of cardiac patients. Wearable and remote gadgets lets in smooth mobility records recording and enable in assisting patients and physicians to minimize healthcare charges and might ultimate for one day to 3 years. Some different fundamental factors contributing to the increase of the market are progressed clinical accuracy due to advanced facts evaluation gear, new product launches, and numerous technological improvements for better care and accurate prognosis.
Market Restraints
Product remembers complications associated with tool and side consequences like infections are key marketplace restraints inside the forecast length. Manufacturing system faults of merchandise are main to do not forget of merchandise. In January 2018, Medtronic has initiated a product to keep in mind for its MyCareLink Smart Patient Monitors, as the product isn't always able to display affected person's heart devices remotely, whilst greater devices are implanted leading to the neglected Care alert notifications. Similarly, in February 2017, Phillips recalled the 47,362 gadgets of HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillators within the US, because the product has electric and battery connection troubles that changed into preventing the tool from powering up, charging and handing over an electrical shock remedy.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Resting ECG Devices
Stress ECG Devices
ECG Holter Monitors
Event Monitoring Systems
Implantable Loop Recorder
Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Trends
Some of the major key players in the market are Applied Cardiac Systems, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Cardiac Science Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Schiller, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott, Biotelemetry and Edward Lifesciences.
GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare and Abbott are considered as top five players in the market accounting for nearly 50% of the global cardiac monitors market size. Most of the prominent vendors are focusing to improve market competitiveness by focusing on strategic pricing policies, high R&D investments, increase in brand awareness, strengthening product portfolio, innovation in device features, and improving geographical footprint.
In September 2018, Huami Inc. and Xiaomi have launched a new health band Amazfit that records movement & sleep and monitors heart rate and ECG with an inbuilt chip.
In April 2017, CardioComm Solutions, Inc. entered into a partnership with CareSpan USA Inc. to integrate CardioComm's cloud-based ECG analysis tools into CareSpan’s Virtual Clinic enabling real-time remote analysis of 1, 3, and 12 lead ECG.
