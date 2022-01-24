Call For Entries: Submit Entries in the 2022 iLuxury Awards Today

2022 iLuxury Awards Statuette 2022 iLuxury Awards Statuette - Queen Maia, Lady of Perfection 2022 iLuxury Awards - Celebrating the Best Luxury Brands, Products & Services Worldwide

The International Awards Associate (IAA) invites all international luxury brands, products, and services to enter the 2022 iLuxury Awards competition.

The ability to develop a commodity that tends to the needs and wants of the population, whilst providing top notch quality, is what makes a product or service magical” — Thomas Brandt, the Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) invites all international luxury brands, products, and services to enter the 2022 iLuxury Awards competition.

Moving onto a new year, the International Luxury Awards has introduced several revamped aspects to the program, but continues to celebrate, honor, and recognize both established and aspiring luxurious brands, whom transcend the barriers of segregation. “The ability to develop a commodity that tends to the needs and wants of the population, whilst providing top notch quality, is what makes a product or service magical,” Thomas Brandt, the Spokesperson of IAA, exclaimed. “Thus, with the arrival of a new year, we strive to continue recognizing and honoring these luxurious brands, products, and services that are prevalent in society.”

Fundamentally, several awards concepts have remained the same, encompassing a myriad of iLuxury Categories and impartial judging. Submissions will be judged by a panel of internationally established professionals from various fields, all of whom are experts within their respective industries. The 2022 winners will have an opportunity to be crowned the Grand winners, and receive numerous benefits for their magnificent achievements.



On top of that, the awards houses two 2022 iLuxury Statuettes, featuring two captivating designs – the Glaze Statuette and Crystal Statuette. The statuettes are designed to personify a sense of enchantment that accustomed luxurious products and services imbue. They are presented in an elegant manner, with underlying nuances based on the representation of different statuettes, symbolizing class, elegance, and luxury.

Similar to the other awards under the IAA, accessibility will remain a core principle for iLuxury Award’s operations. Additionally, the award is introducing a simple online application process, as well as affordable rates, which caters to international brands of all statures, regardless of the brands having prior esteemed reputation, or not.

2022 Awards’ Competition Dates

This year’s competition will extend across four entry periods, which encompasses the: Early Bird, Regular, Final, and Final Extension periods. iLuxury Awards will be accepting entries, starting from January 24 till May 12, with results to be announced on May 25. The breakdown of the competition dates are as follows:

- Early Bird: January 24 – February 17

- Regular: February 18 – March 17

- Final: March 18 – April 21

- Final Extension: April 22 – May 12

- Results Announcement: May 25

“In this new stage of the iLuxury Awards, we strive to provide participants with a better awards experience, whilst continuing to provide superlative benchmarks, throughout,” Thomas remarked. “We’re looking forward to the creative and luxurious dispositions that these participants will bring forth, via our awards, this year.”

For competition rules and entry forms, do visit the iLuxury Awards website at: https://iluxuryawards.com/



About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled iLuxury Awards to promote the best luxury brands, products, and services all around the globe.