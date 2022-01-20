Dony Garment Unveils Quality Uniforms & Workwear in Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East Market
As a leading manufacturer of garments in Vietnam, Dony Garment has begun supplying uniforms and workwear for international clients. The designs and fabric used are of the highest quality, tailored to match each client’s specific need. Be it protective workwear or trendy uniform, the company’s highly skilled workers are here to provide nothing but the best.
“Passion, quality, and expertise. These are just a few of the things that go into ensuring DONY remains one of the go-to places in Vietnam for high-quality clothing manufacturing. We craft uniforms and workwear for clients in several countries that are looking for that extra bit of wow factor with their service”, said Pham Quang Anh (Henry Pham), who serves as the General Director of DONY Garment Company.
Dony Garment has always prioritized customer satisfaction, with its team working tirelessly to ensure top-quality service. Every employee is treated as a member of one big family as they are the lifeblood of the company without whom it wouldn’t be able to provide such great service.
“Here at Dony, we believe our beautiful country of Vietnam is capable of great things. We do our bit by providing high-quality products for a highly competitive price. All the while providing endless value to our clients and new opportunities for the people of our country”, says a spokesperson.
On its way to becoming one of the leading manufacturers of garments in Vietnam and worldwide, Dony has raised the standard in clothing designs, prints, quality, and overall results. The company currently specializes in producing clothes and uniforms for local and overseas companies. One of the company’s core beliefs is the law of equivalent exchange, as it functions on a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and expertise.
The wider vision that Dony Garment holds is to showcase the country of Vietnam as an amazing country with so much value and resources to offer. By replacing the memory of the war in the minds of people, the company truly believes that Vietnam can prove its ability to produce high-quality resources.
Dony Garment does its part in this by producing some of the highest quality garment manufacturing in the industry.
Dony Garment is a Vietnam-based company that has become a leading uniform and workwear manufacturer for global suppliers/distributors. With a team of highly-qualified designers and workers, the company has successfully built a fast-growing brand across the world. The goal is to become the top private label clothing manufacturer for a global and local fashion brand and make a major breakthrough in the high fashion market.
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China and Thailand to purchase many goods and products, including uniforms, workwear, reusable cloth face mask, and protective clothing.
At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, Canada, the Middle East, and the EU market to discover the professional production line at our factory in Vietnam.
We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment.
About Dony Garment Company:
Dony Garment Company was founded with the vision to be the best apparel provider in Vietnam. By focusing on the lead time, quality, and pricing metrics, the mission is to create the maximum benefit to each client while helping shareholders, employees, and society in meaningful ways.
Customers receive an original price from the direct manufacturer. DONY works with uniform suppliers in several export markets to ensure their clients receive the safe apparel needed to get back to work safely.
The apparel lineup includes t-shirts, button-down shirts, jackets, trousers, skirts, hats, face masks, personal protective equipment, and working protection uniform pieces.
More information is available at the contact information above or by visiting https://garment.dony.vn.
What Types Of Clothing, Garments, Textiles, And Apparel Are Made In Vietnam?
Vietnam manufacturers can make different types of clothing, garments, textiles, and apparel. Below are the most common items that many world-class brands often rely on Vietnamese companies to do:
+ Casual wear
+ Shirts
+ Tank tops
+ Yarns
+ Labels
+ Uniforms
+ Pants
+ Formalwear
+ Home and furniture textiles
+ Winter clothes (jackets, coats, etc.)
+ Technical fabrics
+ Sportswear
+ Organic cotton clothes
+ Children clothing
+ Underwear
+ Woven goods
+ Ready-made garments
Many big manufacturers, like Dony Garment, even produce special accessories based on the requirements of the customers, such as COVID reusable face masks, promotional apparel, and protective clothing.
In addition, Vietnamese garment manufacturers can provide multiple Cut And Sew items, such as:
+ Personal bags
+ Backpacks
+ Shoes
+ Hats
+ Caps
+ Socks
+ Footwear
+ Briefcases
Major textile companies in Vietnam are also highly appreciated for their quality and reputation: Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading Joint Stock Company, Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation, Song Hong Garment Joint Stock Company, TNG Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company, Binh Thanh Import - Export Production & Trade JSC (Gilimex), Viet Tien Garment Corporation.
