Ergode Announces ESOP as the Company’s New Year Gift to All Employees
The Texas-based brand aggregator and e-tailer Ergode announces ESOP for all covering 100% of its employee base located across its 5 facilities pan India.
We have a talented pool of co-workers. The decision to offer ESOP is only a step to be with them. We are happy to be a part of their journey in turning their dreams into reality.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aligning with the global trend, Ergode, a Texas-based fast-growing brand aggregator and e-tailer, launched its ESOP program on 18 January 2022. The all-inclusive program covers 100 percent of its employee base, allowing all members to opt for the program irrespective of their seniority or level within the organization.
— Rupesh Sanghavi
Underscoring the need for change in the rapidly growing e-commerce space, Founder-CEO of Ergode Rupesh said, "We are in the process of restructuring the organization so that we stay agile as we grow without losing pace. With the new structure, we are simplifying the growth path of our team members, setting milestones for them, and helping them understand how to progress from one marker to another." He added, "I am super excited to find my team members beside me in this growth journey. As an organization, we wanted to share the beneficial outcome with everybody who has been working hard to push the performance bar of the company from year to year."
Rupesh further stated, "One of our seven core values is 'Take Ownership.' ESOP is our stance to stand by the value and imbue a sense of ownership among our team members. I firmly believe this will help our members understand the performance and growth of their company far more easily than it used to be in the past."
Nearly 75 percent of the companies that offered ESOP in India, decided to do so based on four core factors: retention of talent, better substitute to fixed rewards, promotion of performance, and generation of employee ownership.
Rupesh's view resonates with the trend when he says, "We have a talented pool of co-workers. The decision to offer ESOP is only a step to be with them. We are happy to be a part of their journey in turning their dreams into reality."
