Auerbach Grayson Continues to Expand into Capital Markets
Auerbach Grayson co-hosted the bi-annual Global Alliance Partners (GAP) Investment Conference held in New York prior to the Covid 19 pandemic saga.
Mr. David S. Grayson is the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Auerbach Grayson.
Looks to grow along with Global Alliance Partners (GAP)
Being a part of the Global Alliance Partners is a natural extension of what we do.”NEW YORK, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auerbach Grayson, a New York based global stockbroker and investment bank, has announced its continued expansion into capital raising, cross-border M&A, and advisory work.
— Mr. David S. Grayson
Auerbach Grayson, co-founded in 1993 by Mr. David S. Grayson, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is a global financial firm doing business in over 120 countries.
Mr. Grayson said, “the key to our success has been building a unique and exclusive network of banks and brokers; each a member of its local stock exchange in providing its institutional clients local knowledge and insight unavailable elsewhere”.
“Being a part of the Global Alliance Partners is a natural extension of what we do. GAP gives us access to like-minded boutique investment banks and provides a forum for sharing ideas as well as sourcing and placing deals. Some of the GAP members even join our weekly Capital Markets meeting,” Mr. Grayson added.
Mr. Bernard Pouliot, Chairman of Global Alliance Partners meanwhile cited, “having Auerbach Grayson in our group also gives our members access to the U.S. market as well as allowing us to access countries where we do not have a GAP member.”
Mr. Grayson also said that Global Alliance Partners is “a very collegial network. Prior to the pandemic, we had annual meetings which gave us all the chance to renew our relationships in person. We look forward to the day that will begin again”.
About Auerbach Grayson
Auerbach Grayson provides key services to the world’s largest mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds and other institutional investors. Wherever their clients seek to invest — whether in developed, emerging or frontier markets, Auerbach Grayson’s local broker partners work with them to provide the unique local insight, access to opportunities, and the execution their clients need.
About Global Alliance Partners (GAP)
Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital. It was established in October 2008 and has its Central Coordinating Office in Hong Kong SAR.
