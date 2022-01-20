BRIGHT WORLD PARTNERS WITH DIGITAL ASSET MUSK GOLD FOR BLOCKCHAIN PILOT PROGRAM
California-Based Solar Company Turns to Blockchain to Reward its Customers for Choosing Renewable Energy SourcesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musk Gold, a peer-to-peer digital asset also known as the “Gold of the Galaxy,” announces an innovative partnership with Bright World, a leading solar energy company based in California, USA. The companies have agreed to partner on a pilot program to incentivize and reward qualifying California residents when they purchase solar panels for their home or business - in the form of Musk Gold. They have also agreed to pilot developing blockchain-based technology within their existing user solar customer base.
The concept of profiting from the Sun’s energy isn’t new, and thanks to government subsidies and rebates solar adoption has been growing. Bright World has installed over 30,000 solar panels since 2018, generating millions of watts of free, renewable energy. In the blockchain space it’s still fairly novel, with only a handful of other blockchain-based projects in existence today. Musk Gold and Bright World are committed to leading this new space where blockchain and solar energy are combined for the benefit of their customers.
In the partnership program, Musk Gold’s strategy is to operate as an incentive and rewards-based system similar to airline miles, and partner with reputable solar companies with a large existing customer base, such as Bright World, in order to integrate the token into their ecosystem.
“Partnering with Musk Gold offers an innovative, affordable and environmentally friendly solution for our clients, with the added bonus of helping future generations in the process. We’ve always been a company that aims to disrupt and create in any space we enter, and this is another opportunity to do just that in this ever evolving world of cryptocurrencies” said Bright World CEO Alex Valle.
It is the mission of Musk Gold to find innovative ways to help the planet to conserve and become active in lowering their carbon footprint while at the same time providing paths to reward the consumer on the blockchain and beyond.
About Musk Gold:
Musk Gold is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital asset, known as the “Gold of the Galaxy”. The Musk Gold token is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used on Earth, but also: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and metaverses; (2) alternate reality and play-to-earn video games; and (3) non- fungible token marketplaces. Musk Gold focuses on future focused projects developed under their ‘five pillars’ essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and Digital Assets. Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, Musk Gold is an homage to arguably this generation’s greatest pioneer. Learn more at their official website www.musk.gold
About Bright World:
Bright World is one of Northern and Southern California’s premiere Solar Energy Companies. The mission at Bright World is to inspire, educate, and empower home and business owners across the Nation to transition to renewable energy, while offering a seamless and supportive experience. 100% of their solar installations are performed by in-house, professional crews, through their installer network partnerships. This helps them ensure the best client experience in the market. Learn more about Bright World at their official website at www.brightworld.com
Disclaimer: This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Trading digital assets involve significant risk and can result in loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives, and seek independent financial advice if necessary.
