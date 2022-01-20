The Salt Yard Celebrating Its Third Anniversary

One of Albuquerque’s leading restaurants has reached a new milestone.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration, more than 70 percent of businesses fail within the first five years of business, but thanks to hard work, dedication, and commitment to customer service, representatives with Albuquerque, NM-based The Salt Yard announced today that the company is celebrating its third anniversary.

“It has been an honor serving our clients,” said Carri Phillis, owner and spokesperson for The Salt Yard, a company that considers Happy Hour mandatory in your weekly schedule. “It seems like yesterday, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

The Salt Yard is a premier entertainment venue, locally owned and operated in Albuquerque, NM.

“Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a great meal or stay for another round, we’ve got you covered,” emphasized Phillis. “There is a Salt Yard close to you located on Osuna on the East Side, and Ellison on the West Side.”

Phillis went on to add, "We believe in pairing crafty cocktails with delicious savory food. We are dedicated to offering up a selection of the best beer from near and far."

For more information, please visit: thesaltyardnm.com/events and thesaltyardnm.com/cabana-rentals

About The Salt Yard

Come to the Salt Yard NM and know that we've got you covered. From drinks to food to games and everything in between.



Contact Details:

The Salt Yard EAST

6001 Osuna Rd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

The Salt Yard WEST

3700 Ellison RD NW

Albuquerque, NM 87114