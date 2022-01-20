Submit Release
Ongoing Drug Investigation Results in Three Arrests

CARROLL COUNTY – As the result of an ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department two search warrants were executed in Carroll County this morning resulting in the arrest of three people.

As part of the continued effort to target illicit drug sales, today, search warrants were executed at two homes in Carroll County.  In Huntingdon, the search of a home in the 200 block of Clark Street resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.  Both individuals inside the home, Jimmie K. Williams (DOB: 12/13/65) and Ricky Butler (DOB: 5/13/76), were taken into custody.  In McKenzie, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Spruce Street.  Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were also recovered at this location resulting in the arrest of Arthur Teas Sr. (DOB: 6/25/59).

All three men were booked into the Carroll County Jail on the following charges with the respective bonds:

  • Williams – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana); $4,000 bond
  • Butler – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; $2,000 bond
  • Teas – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute; $6,000 bond

                                                                  

Williams
Butler
Teas

