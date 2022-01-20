Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 20, 2022

State of New Mexico

FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance)

For public participation, click on the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83313102742 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 1310 2742

Thursday, January 20, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

(630) Human Services Department, Dr. David Scrase, Cabinet Secretary (Esquibel/Densmore)

1:30 p.m.

New Mexico Finance Authority, Marquita Russell, Chief Executive Officer (Kehoe/Chavez/Miller)

New Mexico Mortgage Finance, Isidoro Hernandez, Executive Director/Rebecca Velarde, Senior Director of Policy and Planning (Leger)

(770) Department of Corrections , Alicia Tafoya Lucero, Cabinet Secretary (Rabin/Jimenez)

(790) Department of Public Safety, Jason Bowie, Cabinet Secretary Designate (Rabin/Jimenez)

Monday, January 24, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

Budget Hearing Follow-Up

(690) Children, Youth and Families Department (Chenier/Densmore)

1:30 p.m.

(343) Retiree Health Care Authority (Jorgensen/Miller)

(352) Educational Retirement Board (Jorgensen/Miller)

(366) Public Employees Retirement Association (Jorgensen/Miller)

(350) General Services Department (Jorgensen/Miller)

(394) State Treasurer (Faubion/Miller)

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

Budget Hearing Follow-Up

(665) Department of Health (Klundt/Densmore)

1:30 p.m.

(361) Department of Information Technology (Hitzman/Miller)

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Hitzman/Montoya)

(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Hitzman/Macias)

(370) Secretary of State (Hitzman/Miller)

(378) State Personnel Office (Jorgensen/Macias)

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322

(430) Public Regulation Commission (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

(460) New Mexico State Fair (Chenier/Jimenez)

(465) Gaming Control Board (Hitzman/Rivera)

(469) State Racing Commission (Hitzman/Rivera)

(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

Addressing the Nursing Workforce Shortage

*Panel, TBD

1:30 p.m.

(417) Border Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

(440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance (Dick-Peddie/Rivera)

(495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322

Update of General Fund Estimates

Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Cabinet Secretary

Taxation and Revenue Department , Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Cabinet Secretary

Legislative Finance Committee, Ismael Torres, Chief Economist

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations – Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation)

For public participation, click on the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, January 20, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 311

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

###