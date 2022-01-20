Submit Release
BLAMEITONG RELEASES NEW SINGLE "CONQUEST"

WATCH OUT FOR BLAMEITONG IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlameitonG is an up-and-coming artist from St. Louis, Missouri who has a lot to prove in the music industry. Although he has only been making music for a short time, he’s destined to be one of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

Ever since BlameitonG can remember, he has been into hustling and making a name for himself. He began his career as a prominent figure in the Atlanta, GA nightlife scene and made his initial connections from there. He fell in love with music soon after and hasn’t looked back since. Since then, he has upgraded his recording quality through professional studios and has dialed in his sound in the process. BlameitonG has also established himself as a certified business man, owning 13 rental properties and 3 franchised hair stores with his wife. He's on track mentally, physically and financially to take over the hip hop industry.

Currently, as an independent artist, BlameitonG does all the work himself from producing and recording to the business side of things as well. That is a lot to balance for a young artist, but he knows by taking matters into his own hands he is getting everything done right.

With the upcoming release of his single titled, “Conquest,” BlameitonG has set the bar high for the year ahead. His melodic vocals glide over the smooth-flowing beat, making it a great listen.

His strong work ethic and unique sound have BlameitonG in a prime position moving forward into 2022. He has his head on straight and his focus forward. With those two elements working together, it will be an illustrious year ahead for BlameitonG.

"Too Many Secrets " released January 13, 2022 on all streaming platforms.

