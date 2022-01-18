California Court Sustainability

One day the courts may largely exist in an electronic space but, for the present, they maintain a vast amount of real estate in California and, with the right amount of support and funding, are therefore in a position to play a significant role in achieving climate controls. The Judicial Council of California (JCC) and court management are taking steps to make the courts more sustainable.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.