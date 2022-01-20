ValueHealth and Penn State Health Launch Value-Based Surgical Network in Pennsylvania
The new partnership among Penn State Health, the Surgery Center of Lancaster and ValueHealth is founded on a shared commitment to innovation and value-based surgical offerings.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, announces that joint-venture partner Penn State Health has become a part owner in the Surgery Center of Lancaster.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
The Surgery Center of Lancaster is ValueHealth’s first project with Penn State Health since announcing a strategic joint venture to develop a high-performance surgical network. The new ownership group, including 17 surgeons who will maintain ownership stake, aims to accelerate the growth of the center’s service offerings and further expand access to value-based surgical care in the region.
ValueHealth has a long-time, trusted presence in the Mid-Atlantic region with numerous health system, provider, independent ambulatory surgery center (ASC), payor and employer partnerships. ValueHealth recently acquired the Surgery Center of Lancaster to improve its digital operations and introduce a unique surgical platform designed to reduce variations in surgical care outcomes, experience and cost.
“The new partnership among Penn State Health, the Surgery Center of Lancaster and ValueHealth is founded on a shared commitment to innovation and value-based surgical offerings,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “It’s gratifying to be fulfilling this commitment to central Pennsylvania communities by launching our joint ASC network in Lancaster County.”
The Surgery Center of Lancaster will continue to offer multi-specialty surgical services including orthopedics, ear, nose and throat (ENT), ophthalmology and pain management within its five state-of-the-art operating rooms.
“Our partnership with ValueHealth is part of Penn State Health’s broader strategy to find the best possible sites where we can provide the appropriate level of care at the right cost,” says Penn State Health Executive Vice President, Chief of Strategy & Transformation, Tom Stoessel. “Joining the partnership with Surgery Center of Lancaster is an important example of our focus on strengthening our collaboration and delivering on our promise to patients and providers in south central Pennsylvania.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.
About Penn State Health
Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania. It employs more than 16,500 people systemwide. The system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children’s Hospital, and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Pa.; Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.; Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.; and more than 2,300 physicians and direct care providers at more than 125 medical office locations. Additionally, the system jointly operates various health care providers, including Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center, Hershey Endoscopy Center, Horizon Home Healthcare and Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute. In December 2017, Penn State Health partnered with Highmark Health to facilitate creation of a value-based, community care network in the region. Penn State Health shares an integrated strategic plan and operations with Penn State College of Medicine, the University’s medical school.
Penn State Health Media Contact: Scott Gilbert - sgilbert1@pennstatehealth.psu.edu
Teresa Olsen
ValueHealth, LLC
tolsen@valuehealth.com