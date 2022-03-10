The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer in Georgia to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"If your husband or dad now has recently diagnosed lung cancer and before 1982-he had exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." ” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

According to the Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad served in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer please ask him if he can recall being exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy.

At the same time, we want to reach out to a person anywhere in Georgia who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer if before 1982 they had significant exposure to asbestos at work. The types of workplaces where asbestos was present before 1982 include power plants, mills-factories, shipyards, construction sites, hospitals, schools, military bases, refineries, gas stations, etc.

Most people who prior to 1982 had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and then develop lung cancer never get compensated because they do not realize the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.



The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.