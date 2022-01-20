Legacy Education Alliance Teams Up with The Cash Flow Academy
Legacy Education Alliance, Inc (OTCQB:LEAI)CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) announced that it has entered into a marketing and fulfillment agreement with The Cash Flow Academy, a company co-founded and managed by Andy Tanner. Legacy Education is a leading provider of educational services and products that enable individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their current economic situation and educational background, to take control of their financial freedom.
Legacy Education is committed to building relationships with multiple subject matter experts to strengthen and broaden its education offerings. Legacy Education is focused on providing financial, business and career education and mentoring through its four pillars: Legacy Elite, Legacy Building Wealth Club, Legacy Degree and its non-profit division, Legacy Open Library.
Pursuant to the agreement, The Cash Flow Academy will offer training and support on financial markets to Legacy Education's customer base with products and services focused on building knowledge, skill and confidence. Legacy Education will continue offering training programs, products and services to cover personal finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate in addition to investing strategies and techniques for the financial markets.
"Combining Legacy's financial education with Andy's experience teaching strategies for stock market trading and financial management expands the universe of education available to our students," Legacy CEO Barry Kostiner said. “Retail investors have taken the stock market by storm, and we believe our collaboration with Andy and The Cash Flow Academy will enable our customers to continue their education and adapt to the market adjustments going on in today’s economy. Additionally, we are delighted to take this first step to building a long-term relationship with The Cash Flow Academy, and expect to continue to explore strategic transactions to enhance the experience for our customers."
"I'm excited about the opportunity to build an even stronger educational foundation for today's investors by teaming up with Legacy Education," Tanner said. "Through The Cash Flow Academy, I've taught hundreds of thousands of people around the globe about the financial markets, so I have a deep understanding of the goals and frustrations of investors. Our mission is to cut through the jargon and complexities of stock investing, and teach strategies for generating profits and cash flow while mitigating risk."
About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.
Legacy Education Alliance, Inc (https://legacyeducationalliance.com, https://legacyeducation.com, https://legacydegree.com/, https://www.legacyopenlibrary.org/) is a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996 and has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of its operating history.
About The Cash Flow Academy
The Cash Flow Academy was founded by Andy Tanner and Mike Denison in 2011. The Cash Flow Academy focuses on building knowledge, skills, and confidence.
With a passion for teaching, investing, entrepreneurship, and self-development, Andy Tanner has devoted his career to training, inspiring and motivating people all over the world.
As Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Advisor for Stocks and Paper Assets, Andy is committed to the Rich Dad mission to elevate the financial well-being of humanity. Through the Rich Dad organization he is able to reach tens of thousands of investors through mediums such as webclasses, the Rich Dad Stockcast podcast, and more.
Forward-Looking Statements
