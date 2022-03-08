Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Montana to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a No Obligation Compensation Analysis

We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana to get serious about compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis.” — Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center says," If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Montana because of COVID-19 there is a very good chance he was diagnosed in a more advanced stage of this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars.

In almost all instances a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or the early 1980s. To get the best possible compensation it is vital the Navy Veteran recall some of the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"In almost all instances a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or the early 1980s. To get the best possible compensation it is vital the Navy Veteran recall some of the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center's services are available throughout Montana in every community including Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, or Miles City.

For the best possible treatment options in Montana-we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*Providence Health Services Western Montana: https://montana.providence.org/locations-directory/m/montana-cancer-center

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/.

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base workers, 341st Missile Wing workers, miners, oil refinery workers, smelter workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers, railroad workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma