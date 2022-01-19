Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2200 Block of Flagler Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the 2200 block of Flagler Place, Northwest.

At approximately 12:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. Two of the suspects were arrested by responding officers.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and 19 year-old Marquis Funderburk, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation.

