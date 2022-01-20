Brit Suttell Promoted to Shareholder of Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Leader of Firm's Compliance Efforts Recognized With PromotionAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brit Suttell, a thought leader in Barron & Newburger’s extensive compliance efforts on behalf of its clients, has been promoted to shareholder of the firm. Brit’s leadership in the firm’s recent efforts to prepare clients for compliance with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Regulation F has made this a well-deserved promotion.
Brit joined Barron & Newburger in 2017 following 10 years of service as shareholder and Director of Compliance with Burton Neil & Associates, P.C. Brit has shown extensive wisdom counseling credit and collection industry participants in complying with the myriad of consumer laws governing the accounts receivable management industry.
In addition to maintaining a full-time compliance and litigation practice, Brit serves on the board of directors of the National Creditors Bar Association, on the Legal Advisory Board for the Consumer Relations Consortium, and is the immediate past President of the Pennsylvania Creditors’ Bar Association. In October 2020, Brit received the prestigious Donald Kramer Award from the National Creditors Bar Association which is awarded to “someone whose efforts have made a substantial and lasting impact for the benefit of the credit and legal collection community.”
“Brit is a valuable member of our team and a recognized leader in the industry, explained Manny Newburger, a shareholder, and the co-founder of the firm and the leader of the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Law Practice Group. “It has been a great pleasure watching Brit’s already-substantial knowledge and expertise expand since joining the firm. Our clients have often expressed how much they value Brit as a part of our team.”
“I am thrilled to become a shareholder of Barron & Newburger,” explained Ms. Suttell “The firm has a long history of excellent representation of financial service clients. Together, we will be able to expand our practices and serve the evolving needs of our existing and future clients.”
After graduation from Mount Holyoke College, Ms. Suttell earned a J.D. degree from Seattle University School of Law. Brit is admitted to practice in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey, in the federal district courts in both of those states, and in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. The firm’s Consumer Financial Services Law Practice Group and Bankruptcy Law Practice Group represent business and law firms as they work in sectors of the highly regulated financial services industry. The firm’s Risk Management Practice Group advises attorneys and insurance companies on issues of legal ethics, professional liability, and risk management.
