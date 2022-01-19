ONESOLUTION MERGES INTO THE FORWARD SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO
Jeff Fordham, CEO, OneSolution
OneSolution Joins with Forward Solutions to Lay Foundation for Faster Growth
What attracted us to join the Forward Solutions portfolio was the shared focus on the customer, commitment to employees, and continual investment in the future.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneSolution™ has recently joined the newly formed Forward Solutions portfolio of companies including Allynt, Avision, C3 Consulting™, and Curate. By connecting with these service brands, OneSolution gains operational efficiencies and leverages best practices from the Forward Solutions portfolio for faster growth.
— Jeff Fordham, CEO, OneSolution
OneSolution CEO Jeff Fordham and President Gary Clark said, “What attracted us to join the Forward Solutions portfolio was the shared focus on the customer, commitment to employees, and continual investment in the future.” “This new build enables each of the service brands to provide focus, continuity, and stability of service for customers through additional resources and an aligned mission,” said Joe Orednick President/CEO of Avision, and CEO of Forward Solutions.
About OneSolution
OneSolution is a highly recognized outsourced sales and marketing agency with a clear mission: add value to our best-in-class partners through direct access and nationwide coverage. We leverage more than three decades of industry experience and long-standing relationships to better serve industrial/MRO, safety, and construction supply manufacturers who sell products through distribution. We offer sales, marketing communications, consulting, training and on-site customer assessments for clients looking for cost savings, productivity enhancement, and compliance solutions. With offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Costa Mesa, California, OneSolution employs more than 70 experts and serves thousands of customers around the United States.
For more information, visit www.onesolutionteam.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/onesolution-team/
About Forward Solutions
Forward Solutions is a service company focused on providing advanced services for evolving markets. The company’s portfolio includes Allynt, Avision, C3 Consulting™, Curate, and OneSolution™. Each of the service brands under Forward Solutions provides outsourced sales, marketing, customer support, and consulting services for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more efficiently and effectively. Forward Solutions divisions provide focused expertise in janitorial, hygiene, food service disposables, food service equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, and construction supply channels. Visit www.forward-solutions.com.
