PinPoint Research Releases Spanish Language Automated Speech Recognition Model for Contact Center Voice Transcriptions
A highly tuned Speech-To-Text ASR model provides accuracy and speed to auto transcription of Spanish contact center recordings
With the addition of our new Spanish IVR platform, we now provide call centers with multicultural tools to capture customer sentiment.”EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PinPoint Research (www.pinpointresearch.com), pioneers and innovators in contact center speech data collection, processing, and analytics, has partnered with Cedat85 (www.cedat85.com), a European-based leader in call center ASR (automated speech recognition) speech analytics technology. PinPoint and Cedat85 today announced the release of a new Spanish-language version of PinPoint’s growing library of ASR automated transcription solutions which gives contact centers highly accurate transcriptions of voice recordings for voice analytic applications.
— Walter Good
The new Spanish ASR speech-to-text solution provides digital speech processing with the highest transcription accuracy rate. Based on internal benchmarking, Pinpoint has achieved as much as a 37% accuracy improvement over leading industry competitors utilizing the Word Error Rate accuracy Measurement (WER).
PinPoint’s newest ASR speech-to-text platform has been developed for contact centers in North America, Latin America, and South America serving healthcare providers, utilities, telecommunications, pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and other organizations where Spanish-voice support is crucial. Primary applications include multi-speaker contact center voice recording transcriptions and IVR survey open-end transcription, and other voice recordings to capture customer sentiment, experience, and other data for analysis.
In North America, the Spanish language is the second most prevalent language in call centers, and Spanish-speaking consumers are the fastest-growing segment per capita in the U.S. Brands realize the need to offer contact center services in their native language, which also means having the ability to monitor, track, and analyze customer experience data. Such data drives improved agent performance and delivers enhanced policy and product service, resulting in greater sales, reduced churn, and an overall higher ROI.
“We believe that the Spanish-speaking contact center market has been under-supported by speech analytic solutions. Be it in Latin American or North America, the value of highly accurate capture and analysis of contact customers will drive retention and minimize churn for all industries” said Walter Good, President of PinPoint Research. “With the addition of our new Spanish IVR platform, we now provide call centers with multicultural tools to capture customer sentiment.”
PinPoint’s solution delivering batch or near real-time ASR processing, also includes a certified Accuracy Audit that measures transcription accuracy and shows statistical reporting accuracy across a range of variables such as phone type, geography, language, etc. It also can automatically monitor and redact PCI DSS and PII data from text transcripts, The IVR platform can be integrated across omnichannel analytic and data collection systems leveraging a robust API architecture.
“Cedat85 has more than 35 years of experience in the development of voice analytics and speech-to-text solutions. A team of researchers, linguists, and engineers work every day to improve the experiences in all areas of speech recognition and transcription. The collaboration with PinPoint's experts has enabled us to create the language model for North American Spanish, achieving high levels of accuracy that can be improved over time thanks to the Machine Learning techniques used by Cedat85,” said Enrico Giannotti, Managing Director of Cedat85.
About PinPoint Research
PinPoint Research is the leader in contact center voice-driven data collection™ and data processing servicing the customer experience (CX) enterprise market. With over 30-years’ experience, PinPoint Research pioneered IVR technology application for consumer survey research. Today, our solutions integrate ASR speech recognition technology driving voice and text analytics solutions through accurate transcription of call center voice recordings. PinPoint’s speech-to-text transcription solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise supporting requirements including security, PII, multi-language, and unique industry terminology.
visit www.pinpointresearch.com.
About Cedat85
Cedat85 Solutions has been named in the Gartner Competitive landscape 2018 for Speech-to-Text Applications. According to this report, Cedat85 is now in the worldwide top 11 players for Speech-to-Text applications and in the top 5 in Europe. Cedat85 has also been mentioned as a Sample Vendor for Speech Recognition in the Gartner “Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2019” and “Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2019.”
Headquartered in Rome, Italy, the company supports over 500 clients including major government and private businesses globally.
https://www.cedat85.com/en/
