Doug Stephan, Renowned Radio Talk Show Host, Adds 10 More Stations to His Long-time Radio Roster of Affiliates

Doug Stephan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DJV Show, anchored by Doug Stephan, has added 9 more stations to his long-time radio roster of affiliates, including KTLR/ Oklahoma City. WCAP/Lowell, Mass, KUJ AM, and FM/Walla Walla Washington. WKCT AM and FM/ Bowling Green, Kentucky and KLID AM/Poplar Bluff, Kentucky, KDXU, St. George, Utah, and WGVA and WAUB Finger Lakes, NY.

The daily show, hosted by Stephan and Co-Hosts Jennifer Horn and Victoria Keelan, along with Jai Kershner presenting the What's Trending Report, now has over 325 affiliates nationwide.

Stephan said, "It's exciting to see the show continuing to grow after all these years. We welcome these new stations to a new and different way to start their day."

Doug Stephan's "DJV Show" is a morning talk-radio program airing live Monday through Friday from 5 am until 9 am Eastern time, featuring a fast-paced format covering a variety of topics. The daily morning program provides listeners with pure fun and positive conversation to start their days. The DJV Show delivers passionate discussions on items affecting listeners the most in their daily lives. Hosts Doug Stephan, Jen Horn, and Victoria Keelan each bring a distinctive perspective to their highly entertaining conversations. Additional contributors round out each hour by providing listeners with news they can use on pop culture, entertainment, astrology, health, technology, pets, travel, finances, home improvement, and much more. These benchmark segments also offer an opportunity for stations to generate local revenue with sponsorships.

“We are making radio great again,” Host Doug Stephan said. “It’s going to be huge!”

The DJV Show is customizable by daypart to fit any station’s needs. Stations can localize the show by including their own content at designated points throughout each hour. It can also be tailored to fit multiple formats including talk, adult contemporary, classic hits, hot AC, oldies, and more.

“Creating the show has been a labor of love and a dream come true! We’ve blended my background of pop culture, fashion, and beauty with Jennifer’s vast knowledge of politics, world events, and her incredible sense of humor under the guidance of our fearless leader Doug, one of the most highly-regarded and versatile radio personalities,” Host Victoria Keelan said. “Together we have created a totally unique listening experience. We cannot wait for the world to hear the fun!”

Stephan also hosts "DJV Health Show," The TalkRadio Countdown Show, "The American Family Farmer" and "Your Hidden Power. Doug Stephan began his career in radio as a deejay in the early 1960s in Tiffin, Ohio, and thereafter decided to become a talk radio show host. He broadcasts from his home in Framingham, Massachusetts, where he operates a dairy farm.