INFINADECK ADDS GLOBAL BUSINESS, TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS EXECUTIVE JAN GELDMACHER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Infinadeck, creators of the world’s only omnidirectional experience platform, announces international executive Jan Geldmacher joined its Board of Directors.

Infinadeck, the creators of the world’s only true omnidirectional experience platform, announced that internationally acclaimed executive Jan Geldmacher has joined its Board of Directors. Infinadeck is exponentially growing its global market and client base across virtual reality experiences by bringing natural walking to the Metaverse in the enterprise world and soon, the consumer world.

Kenneth Bossung, Infinadeck’s CEO, said, “We are highly excited and honored that Jan has joined our Team. His vision aligns with ours: that Infinadeck has the potential to improve the world through its mobility solutions. Jan’s sophisticated understanding of the global business world is rare, and impressive. Jan’s executive leadership experience, his understanding of the practical implications of emerging technologies, and his strategic relationships across global industries, bring us great value”.

As member of our Board of Directors, Jan will provide leadership on corporate strategic direction for Infinadeck. Jan’s experience as the former President of Sprint Business, an operating partner at Softbank and member of the Board of Directors for Boston Dynamics, will help immensely with Infinadeck’s growth across the globe. Jan commented “I am delighted to join the Infinadeck team. The company’s unique solution will let people actually walk and run in virtual reality as easily as people move in real life. This is a true game changer, not only for gaming and entertainment, but also for a vast number of B2B applications.”

Infinadeck Corporation created “The Infinadeck Experience Platform”, a combined software and hardware platform for the world's most immersive virtual experiences. Infinadeck’s networked omnidirectional treadmill allows users to naturally walk or run in any direction, in the real and virtual worlds. Organizations and companies across the globe are using Infinadeck’s unique solution in almost every industry. The company’s vision is improving reality through immersive mobility. The Infinadeck enables lifelike, full VR immersion.

