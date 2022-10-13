INFINADECK - SCALING UP THE MOVEMENT PLATFORM FOR THE METAVERSE WITH NEW CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Infinadeck Experience Patform

INFINADECK ADDS VR/AR VETERAN, PHIL MARTIN AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER TO HELP SCALE UP THEIR TRUWALK MOVEMENT PLATFORM FOR THE METAVERSE

Movement is critical to life in 3-D. It creates engagement and connection. We know this IRL: but it applies equally, if not more so, in the digital immersive realm, the so-called Metaverse.” — Phil Martin

ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinadeck, the creators of the world’s only natural walking omnidirectional immersive experience platform, announced today that Phil Martin has joined the company’s Executive Leadership Team in the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Infinadeck is exponentially growing its market and client base across the enterprise, industrial, tactical, health care, gaming & fitness sectors through integrating real time, real movement into virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Ken Bossung, Infinadeck’s CEO, said, “Immersive technology is ramping up the blending of our digital and physical worlds. Infinadeck continues to lead the way in integrating the power of real movement into virtual environments. Many people recognize our system from Ready Player One, the movie – what’s exciting is that now everyone can Step into the Metaverse with Infinadeck.

“As we scale up the company at speed, we wanted to bring on board a power player in the VR/AR space. Phil has built up a formidable reputation for unlocking commercial success in the Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) industry. His deep background in Free Roam VR, his extensive senior management experience and his strategic relationships across the entire immersive experience ecosystem will be a critical addition to the Infinadeck executive leadership team going forward.”

In the role of Chief Revenue Officer, Phil will lead global Sales and Marketing activity for Infinadeck and commercialize the company mission to bring true mobility to the virtual world.

Phil said: “Movement is critical to life in 3-D. It creates engagement and connection, both with each other and with our surroundings. We know this IRL: but it applies equally, if not more so, in the digital immersive realm, the so-called Metaverse.

“Infinadeck’s proprietary TruWalk™ omni-directional treadmill lets users unleash the interactive power of a physically dynamic virtual presence. Getting on the Infinadeck for the first time, I recognized how transformative this technology will be. Not surprisingly, I am absolutely delighted to be joining Infinadeck as we build the Movement Platform for the Metaverse™.

For More About Infinadeck

Infinadeck Corporation created the Infinadeck Experience Platform™, a mobility platform for the world's most immersive virtual experiences, back in 2011. Infinadeck’s networked TruWalk™ omnidirectional treadmill system allows users to naturally walk or jog in any direction, in the real and virtual worlds. The company’s vision is improving reality through immersive mobility. The Infinadeck immersive experience platform unlocks the full potential of physically dynamic VR & AR presence. Find out more about how Infinadeck built the Movement Platform for the Metaverse.

For Further Information

Email: info@Infinadeck.com

Call: (916) 292-9121

Visit www.infinadeck.com

Step into the Metaverse with Infinadeck!