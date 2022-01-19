SDDOT Provides John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge Project Update

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge project schedule is being revised. Initial construction of the Waldron Memorial Bridge, which connects the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, began with underwater substructure work. The substructure work consists of placing drilled shafts to set the foundation for the rest of the project. The contractor, Jensen Construction Company, has experienced difficulty drilling the 9’- 6” diameter drilled shafts, and is working on planned next steps to secure equipment and manpower to advance the project forward effectively and efficiently.

The contractor is working with SDDOT, as well as geotechnical and drilling experts, to determine the best drilling process before moving forward with underwater drilled shaft operations. Once the drilled shaft construction plan is completed, a more precise project schedule can be developed.

Originally, the bridge was scheduled to open by December 2022. It is anticipated that the new bridge will be open in December 2023. The contractor continues to progress on the project by working on the bridge abutments on the Pierre and Fort Pierre sides of the river. Abutment construction is anticipated to continue into March 2022.

For additional information and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com/.

