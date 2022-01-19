Rapha Clinic of West Georgia named Recipient of the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation Grant
West GA clinic receives $5,000 grant in support of dental services, equipment & hygienist
We want to sincerely thank the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation for their incredible support.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $5,000 from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation. These funds are made available with an endowment established after the sale of hospitals and physical assets owned by the Georgia Baptist Health Care System. GBHCMF supports programs that strengthen the health of people and their communities. This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic’s upcoming Preventative Dental Care Program by securing a salary for the new part-time Dental Hygienist along with acquiring updated dental equipment for improving dental services.
— Patrick Calvillo, Development Director of the Rapha Clinic
“This grant will allow us to provide comprehensive dental care for our patients in the Carroll, Haralson, Douglas, Heard and Paulding counties. The Rapha Clinic is dedicated to providing all forms of healthcare to our patients who are struggling in the midst of economic pressures,” said Patrick Calvillo, Development Director of the Rapha Clinic. “We want to sincerely thank the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation for their incredible support. This organization is directly aligned with Rapha’s mission of helping our neighbors in need.”
The Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation is committed to the continuation of a healthy community. For more than 100 years, the Georgia Baptist Health Care System has offered a ministry of healing to those in need. That ministry continues as they work to offer a wholesome quality of life to the citizens of Georgia and other communities served through needed healthcare ministries; and to research and develop new health care services that make a positive and measurable difference in the lives of those they serve.
To learn more about the Rapha Clinic, visit www.raphaclinic.org or to schedule an interview with Patrick Calvillo, contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433.
